Can Kwanthanze prodigy Tata steady Malkia Strikers ship?

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) is considering drafting promising Kwanthanze High School opposite Terry Tata in the national women's team, Malkia Strikers for the African Games should reliable Sharon Chepchumba, who is nursing a knee injury fail to recover in time for the event.

The tournament is scheduled for March 8-23 in Ghana.

Terry, a form three student, was impressive for KCB Women's Volleyball Team during last year's KVF National League play-offs as the bankers defeated former champions Kenya Pipeline 3-1 to reclaim the title they had last won in 2007.

Speaking Tuesday at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon receiving Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars, who are fresh from competing in the African Games Zone Five qualifiers in Egypt, KVF Deputy President Paul Bitok said the fast-rising Terry will provide more options in attack with the Greek based duo of Veronica Adhiambo (GS Panionios) and Chepchumba (PAOK Thessaloniki) doubtful.

"We are also not sure if Veronica Adhiambo will be available as their season is at a crucial stage but we will see. We have a busy calendar but of course the African Games and the Olympic Games preparations are top on our agenda.

"We want to laud both teams for the performance but moreso the men's team who qualified for the Africa Games having last competed in 2011 edition that was held in Mozambique," said Bitok who doubles up as Technical Coordinator for both national teams.

In the absence of Chepchumba, Malkia Strikers coach Japheth Munala relied on Loise Simiyu and lanky Mercy Iminza in the opposite position during the zonal qualifiers.

Kenya teams, Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars, both finished second behind hosts Egypt in the African Games Zone Five qualifiers that ended on Sunday in Cairo.

The women's event had attracted only Kenya and Egypt, while the men's version had Egypt, Burundi and Kenya.

Bitok at the same time, said Malkia Strikers will have both local and international training in readiness for Paris 2024 Olympics Games.