FIVB, KVF partnership comes to a sudden end

After push and pull, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) will not continue with the International Volleyball Federation(FIVB) Volleyball Empowerment Programme after all.

FIVB had seconded six coaches to Kenya's women volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, as part of Targeted Support to improve performance and change global perception of African women volleyball at the global stage.

Through the Programme, FIVB had invested close to CHF 600,000 (Sh88 million) in Malkia Strikers, since its preparations for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The six coaches were head coach, Luizomar de Moura, assistant coach Jefferson Arosti, Strength and Conditioning coach, Marcelo De Souza, Statistician Leonard Barbos, Physiotherapist Thiago Lessa Moreira, and Team Manager Roberto Opice Neto.

The six coaches together with KVF Deputy President Paul Bitok (then an assistant coach) were in charge as Malkia Strikers competed in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Challenger Cup (France), 2022 FIVB World Championship (Netherlands), 2023 Africa Nations Championship (Cameroon) and the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Early this year, KVF demanded equal representation on the technical bench during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games pushing for at least three local coaches to work alongside three Brazilian coaches.

As part of the Programme, Malkia Strikers would also camp in Finland for a month-long camp in preparation for the Paris Olympics.

FIVB, however stood their ground, offering two positions for local coaches, a proposal that was rejected by KVF's National Executive Committee.

KVF thus failed to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to continue the partnership and FIVB in a statement published on their website on Thursday, has chosen to respect their decision.

"The FIVB, respecting the decision of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) leadership, has agreed not to continue with the targeted support Volleyball Empowerment investment for the six-member coaching team of the Kenya women’s national team," read the statement in part.

"One of the fundamental principles of the Volleyball Empowerment programme is to help National Federations achieve independence and self-sustainability. The FIVB therefore commends the KVF’s intention and resolve to grow its technical capacity and exposure with the aim of becoming self-sustainable," added the statement.

It remains to be seen which plans KVF have for Malkia Strikers ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics where they will be Africa's sole representative.

Kenya heads to Paris amid growing concerns of decline in performance having recently lost the African Games title to rivals Egypt in March this year. In January, Egypt beat Kenya twice during the Zone V qualifiers for the African Games and went on to eliminate them in the semi-finals of tournament proper held in Accra, Ghana.

Under the FIVB Programme, Malkia Strikers had registered impressive performances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and 2022 World Championship as well as reclaimed the African Nations title from rivals Cameroon after eight years drought.

"The FIVB is delighted that the investment has elevated the team to new heights and allowed the National Federation to grow and foster new talent. The FIVB remains supportive of the National Federation’s development goals and will continue to offer assistance and work collaboratively with the KVF to develop the sport of volleyball and inspire a new generation of players and fans," read the FIVB statement.