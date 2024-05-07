Eliud Kipchoge: 'Cyberbullying after Kiptum's death was the worst time of my life'

Two-time Olympic Marathon champion, Eliud Kipchoge, has revealed how he suffered cyberbullying following the death of world marathon record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, in a road accident in February this year.

In an interview with BBC Sports, Kipchoge said that he lost 90 percent of his friends after some social media users claimed he had something to do with the death of the marathon star.

Kipchoge said that during that period, he feared for his life and that of his family due to what was trending online with threats to burn his camp in Kaptagat, his business in Eldoret town, and his house.

“I was shocked people were saying on social media that Eliud was linked with the death of the young boy. That was the worst time of my life,” he told the BBC at his home in Eldoret.

Kiptum died in a road accident in February alongside his coach Gervais Hakizimana along the Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road.

Kenya's late Kelvin Kiptum during a press conference ahead of the 2023 London Marathon. Photo credit: File | Reuters

Before his death, Kiptum had earlier announced that he would attempt to become the first man to run under two hours at the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands in April.

Kipchoge, 39, who trains under the Global Sports Communications stable, said he did not report the matter to the authorities, but warned his family to be extra careful going forward.

“My children normally cycle and we had to stop that and even drop and pick them up from school because we feared for their safety. Anything could happen during that period,” he said.

When he tried talking to his mother at their home in Kapsisiywa in Nandi County, all she told him was to take care because a lot had been going on, something that broke him down.

Out of the 20 marathons he has competed in since 2013, Kipchoge has won 16 losing four including this year's Tokyo Marathon in March, which he termed as one of the worst performances in his running career.

“In the Tokyo Marathon this year, I didn’t sleep well for three days because a lot was happening, and coming in 10th position was my worst performance ever which I believe happened due to the abuse on social media,” he explained.

Kipchoge claimed his first individual World Championships title in 2003 when he bagged victory at the World Cross Country Championships junior category in Lausanne, Switzerland.

He has been running for more than a decade and said that discipline in training and being focused is what has kept him going this long.

Kipchoge regretted that the unfortunate incident happened when he was celebrating more than 20 years in sports, but is now focused on the assignment ahead.

Last week, he was named alongside the Tokyo Marathon champion Benson Kipruto and the London Marathon champion Alexander Mutiso in the Kenyan team for this year's Olympic Games in Paris, France from July 26 to August 11.

Kipchoge said that he wants to make history by winning the Olympic title for the third time.

“I came to learn that friendship cannot last longer but I’m now focused on training hard and representing my country at the Olympic Games, where I believe I will make history by winning for the third time,” said the former world record holder.

He stormed to victory at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, before defending his title at the delayed 2020 games in Tokyo, Japan in 2021.

Iten-based coach William Koila said people need to realise that Kipchoge is also a human being and needs to be protected at all costs.