Special tribute planned for Kiptum in Rotterdam Marathon

All 50,000-plus athletes competing at the April 14 Rotterdam Marathon will wear a special ribbon in honour of Kelvin Kiptum.

Also, the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation will be launched next week in honour of the fallen world marathon record holder who died on Sunday in a road accident that also claimed the life of his coach Gervais Hakizimana.

Speaking after visiting the family of the late Kiptum in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County, on Wednesday, the founder and CEO of Brussels-based sports management company Golazo, Bob Verbeeck from Belgium, said it is important to start the foundation to which people can donate in remembrance of the hero.

“This foundation we are going to set up is to remember the fallen athlete who was charming and close to many.

“The foundation will also be a kitty that will assist the family, wife and his two children who are still young,” he revealed in an exclusive interview.

He added that, together with the family, they will organise a race in Nairobi as part of commemorating Kiptum because he was an athlete whose star had just started shining, which shall be held annually.

“Organising a race in Nairobi is something we shall also plan once we have finished his burial because we want his name to remain in our memories forever. Kiptum had everybody’s attention and that is why the world is mourning his sudden departure,” added Verbeeck.

Kiptum had announced that he would attempt to run the marathon in under two hours at the Rotterdam race, which was to be his final competitive outing before the Paris Olympics in August.

Verbeeck said Kiptum was an extraordinary friend and was welcoming to everybody he met, and that is why those who knew him are still in shock after they heard of his demise.

“He wouldn’t pass anybody, including in our office, where he would go into every office to shake hands and even make a joke before leaving.

“His kindness was witnessed last Sunday when he decided that he was going to pay school fees for children in the neighbourhood and also pay for their shopping. That was typically Kelvin Kiptum,” said Verbeeck.

The Golazo chief also said that Kiptum will inspire runners for many decades because he had set a new standard in running.

“His death will be equated with an athlete Steve Prefontaine who died in the USA at the age of 24 through an automobile crash and his legacy has stood to date despite having happened in the 70’s. Some 40 years from now, people will still be talking about Kelvin Kiptum,” he added.

Verbeeck said Kiptum joined his management company in 2019 after winning the Kass Half Marathon. They saw a talented young man and recruited him to join their stable.

In his marathon journey, Kiptum was the first man to run three marathon races in times under two hours and two minutes, which he did consecutively.

Kiptum launched his marathon career in December 2022 where he bagged victory at the Valencia Marathon, timing 2:01:53 in Spain, becoming the fastest debutant in history.

He would later line up for the London Marathon, where he clocked a course record of two hours, one minute and 25 seconds, the second fastest time in history at that point.

He would later break the world record at the Chicago Marathon, clocking 2:00:35, becoming the first man to run a competitive marathon under two hours and one minute.

For the Rotterdam Marathon, Verbeeck said Kiptum texted him after his last long run session, where he had covered 40 kilometres, reporting that he had clocked two hours and nine minutes, which was incredible because that was just training and not in competition.

According to Verbeeck, Golazo had prepared very well for the Rotterdam race, choosing the pacemakers carefully on a mission to help lower Kiptum’s personal best time and possibly run under the two-hour mark.

He also described Kiptum’s Rwandan coach Hakizimana as “a good coach” and “close friend”, noting that they were always together, and that is why they managed to get good results in the few races Kiptum managed to run.

Kiptum’s manager Marc Corstjens of Golazo, on the other hand, said that on the road to the Chicago Marathon, they had some stops, which was starting his career, with the Valencia Marathon in 2022, then the London Marathon last April.

“We didn’t expect what he clocked at the Valencia Marathon, and when he made a move at the 30km mark, which to me was very risky, he managed to cross the line in an impressively fast time.

“We started immediately to plan on the next race, which was the London Marathon, and when he competed here, the conditions weren’t so good but he clocked a course record,” said Corstjens.

The manager said from the two marathon races, they knew a marathon record was possible for Kiptum, but they didn’t know by how many seconds he would lower it, and the preparations for the Chicago Marathon then started in earnest.

“We wanted a flat course but a high-level marathon, and we settled for the Chicago Marathon.

“And the day before the race, we looked at the weather conditions, and we decided to go a little bit faster and see what will come out.

“The weather changed and it was good for the race, Kelvin took his chance and by halfway, the coach tapped my shoulder and said that he was going to break it, and we had to wait.

“One hour later he broke it and we were very happy and gained the trust from the Chicago Marathon,” he added.