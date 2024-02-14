Detectives grilling four men over visit to Kelvin Kiptum’s home before his death

The four men who allegedly visited the home of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum four days before he died in a road crash are currently being grilled by detectives.

The suspects who were arrested on Wednesday are being questioned at Iten Police Station in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

County Criminal Investigations Officer Mr Joshua Chelal has confirmed that the four, who were considered ‘strangers’ by the late Kiptum’s family, are recording statements about the visit.

The four had earlier been held at Kaptagat Police Station, before they were transferred to Iten Police Station for further interrogation.

Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruiyot, had spoken about four strangers visiting the athlete’s home in Chepsamo village four days before his son met his tragic death.

Mr Cheruiyot had demanded that the four be investigated since they did not introduce themselves properly when they visited his late son's home.

The Nation has established that detectives are seeking to know the nature and motive of the visit by the four men.

Mr Cheruiyot positively identified the three men at Kaptagat Police Station.

The vehicle the suspects which they used has also been seized and is currently being held at Kaptagat Police Station in Keiyo South.

Keiyo South police boss had earlier confirmed the arrest of the four suspects after they were summoned to present themselves to the police.

Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizamana died in a grisly road crash on Sunday night in Kaptagat area along the Eldoret-Ravine Road.

Kiptum and his coach died on the spot, while a female passenger, with whom they were travelling survived with minor injuries.

The female passenger, identified as Sharon Kosgey, is recuperating at home after receiving treatment in hospital.

A preliminary report by mechanical investigators has since ruled out any mechanical problems with the athlete’s vehicle before the accident

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge, a mechanical inspection report following an assessment of Kiptum's Toyota Premio indicates that the vehicle was mechanically fit in all aspects.

“The examiner said there was no pre-accident evidence of a mechanical breakdown, which means it had good breaks, tyres and lights. Everything was mechanically okay," Mr Mulinge told the Nation on Tuesday evening.

However, Mr Mulinge said other aspects of investigations into the road crash are ongoing.

Earlier Tuesday, Keiyo South sub-County police boss Dahir Abdullahi told the Nation that a preliminary report by mechanical investigators had ruled out any mechanical problems with the athlete’s vehicle before the crash.

“Going by the assessment report, the vehicle was in good condition,” he said.

This indicates that investigators may be seeking to establish if the vehicle might have been moving at a high speed at the time of the crash.