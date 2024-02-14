Strangers who visited Kelvin Kiptum’s home before his death arrested

Four suspects who allegedly visited the home of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum four days before he died in a road crash have been arrested.

The four suspects are currently in police custody for questioning.

The four, who are yet to be identified, were initially held at Kaptagat Police Station, in Elgeyo Marakwet County but have since been transferred to Iten for further interrogation.

Police arrest three men who visited Kelvin Kiptum’s home days before his death

The suspects are being questioned by detectives in Elgeyo Marakwet County to establish the nature of their visit.

Kiptum’s father, Samson Cheruiyot, had spoken about four strangers visiting the athlete’s home in Chepsamo village four days before his son met his tragic death.

Mr Cheruiyot had demanded that the four be investigated as they did not introduce themselves properly.

Mr Cheruiyot positively identified the three men at Kaptagat Police Station.

The vehicle the suspects which they used has also been seized and is currently being held at Kaptagat Police Station in Keiyo South.

Nation.Africa has established that the four individuals had earlier been summoned by the Elgeyo Marakwet County Criminal Investigations Officer for questioning.

Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizamana died in a grisly road crash on Sunday night in Kaptagat area along the Eldoret-Ravine Road.

According to the police, the two were travelling together with a female passenger identified as Sharon Kosgey when the accident happened around 11pm.