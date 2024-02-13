Kelvin Kiptum accident probe: Car had no mechanical issues

Investigators Tuesday revealed that the vehicle that claimed the lives of World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizamana had no mechanical issues.

According to Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge, a mechanical inspection report following an assessment of Kelvin’ Kiptums Toyota Premio on Monday and Tuesday shows the vehicle was mechanically fit in all aspects.

“The examiner said there was no pre-accident evidence of a mechanical breakdown, which basically means it had good breaks, tyres, lights, everything mechanically okay according to the investigations, Mr Mulinge told Nation Sport on Tuesday evening.

However, other aspects of the accident investigation continue, he said.

Kiptum was driving his Toyota Premio with two passengers on board- Garvais and a female identified as Sharon Kosgey when the accident happened at 11pm near Flax centre in the Kaptagat area along the Eldoret -Ravine Road from the Eldoret side, according to the police report.

Keiyo South Sub-County police boss Dahir Abdullahi told Nation Sport on Tuesday that a preliminary report by mechanical investigators had ruled out any mechanical problems with the athlete’s vehicle before the accident, indicating that investigators suspect the vehicle might have been at high speed due to the impact.

The vehicle which World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum (inset), his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana and another occupant were traveling in before they were involved in a fatal road crash on the Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road on February 11, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya and Reuters

“Going by the assessment report, the vehicle was in good condition,” he said.

A combined team of investigators from the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA), the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), and police investigators are handling the probe, NTSA Road Strategy Safety Manager told Nation Sport on Tuesday evening.

“The team comprises road auditors who are looking at the terrain of the area and the road condition and motor vehicle inspectors looking at the mechanical state of the ill-fated vehicle,” he said, indicating that the report will be ready soon.

The team has since Monday been trying to piece together events that led to the tragic accident.

According to an earlier preliminary report shared by Elgeyo Marakwet Police Commander Peter Mulinge on Sunday night following the accident, Kiptum lost control of the vehicle, which then veered off the road, landing in a ditch about 60 meters away, before hitting a big tree.

The vehicle which World Marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum, his Rwandese coach Garvais Hakizimana and another occupant were traveling in before they were involved in a fatal road crash on the Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road on February 11, 2024. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Apart from the mechanical assessment of the vehicle, investigators will also be banking on the post-mortem report of both the athlete and his coach for further clues, as well as talking to witnesses who arrived at the scene first.

“The inspection report could reveal something because these are experts. Please let’s complete investigations to determine what happened. We cannot disclose anything at this point as whatever we have gathered is not sufficient to reach many conclusions. We need the entire report of the investigation,” Mr Mulinge said on Monday evening.

“The doctor's post-mortem report will tell us more, we shall have a clearer picture when we get the entire report,” he stated.

Nation Sport has learnt that Kiptum and his coach had Sunday evening been watching the English Premier League (EPL) match between Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Interviews with close friends on Tuesday indicated they might have been headed to Small Town Chepkorio centre along the Eldoret-Ravine road to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final after watching the EPL game in Eldoret.

In an earlier interview, Kiptum’s widow, Asenath Cheruto had narrated that he had called her at around 8pm Sunday, informing her that he was watching the game in Eldoret and would call her during half-time.

This information was corroborated on Tuesday by his close friend Collins Kipkemboi, 19, who was waiting for him to join them at Small town Chepkorio after Kaptagat to watch the Afcon game, an indication that Kelvin and his coach may have been rushing to catch up with the game.

Kipkemboi was initially meant to join the two in Eldoret, but did not raise the fare in good time. He says his friend had called to advise him to wait for them in Chepkorio after he delayed setting off for the journey to Eldoret.

Kiptum, 24, died barely a week after his world marathon record of 2:00:35 set in Chicago last year was ratified by the World Athletics. He was positioning himself to run under two hours at the Rotterdam Marathon on April 14 this year.

His blue Toyota Premio was badly damaged and was towed to Kaptagat Police Station where investigators have analyzed it.

Sharon, the only survivor in the accident, was seated at the rear seat and suffered minor bruises and soft tissue injuries. Police said she had a stitch on the head and bruises on her arm and was stable, though recovering from trauma.

False information

Meanwhile, Kelvin Kiptum’s family has urged social media users to stop ‘spreading speculations and false information’ about their kin’s death and allow them to mourn in peace.

Speaking to Nation Sport at their Chepsamo home in Keiyo South on Tuesday, the family faulted social media users for using the various platforms to spread unconfirmed information about the death of Kiptum.

The family said social media users are spreading messages that can easily result in hate among local communities about the death of the internationally celebrated athlete.

Kiptum’s paternal uncle, Philip Kiplagat said false information has gone viral on social media and it is adding more pain to the family. He urged social media users to exercise restraint and allow the family to mourn their son in peace and a dignified manner.

“We are being hurt by how social media users are spreading rumors about the death of our son and his coach. We humbly request social media users to give us peace as we mourn our son,” said Mr Kiplagat.

He appealed to members of the public not to trust social media information that conflicts with proper information from police about the accident. He has also appealed to mainstream media to verify all information reported about the death of Kiptum to avert conflicting information.

The family will appoint a spokesperson who will be communicating with the media on their behalf.

While visiting the family on Monday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba urged members of the public to stop spreading false information and allow the family to mourn Kiptum honorably.

The family is yet to settle on a burial date, and is awaiting communication and guidance from the government through the Ministry of Sports to ensure proper arrangements.