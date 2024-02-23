Kelvin Kiptum Foundation is launched with Rotterdam Marathon donating Sh9m 

Kelvin Kiptum was on a mission to set a new world marathon record that would be difficult to beat.

The stage would have been the Rotterdam Marathon in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, and his sights were firmly set on completing the 42-kilometre distance in under two hours.

Kiptum’s progression in the marathon was mind-boggling, and he was the only runner to have dipped under two hours and two minutes three times.

And that was in the only three marathons he had run in his fledgling marathon career. And all of them course records.

His amazing marathon career started with a 2:01:35 course record on his debut in Valencia in 2022, before he did the unthinkable by lowering legend Eliud Kipchoge’s London Marathon course record (2:02:37) by clocking 2:01:25.

As though that wasn’t enough, Kiptum travelled to Chicago where he obliterated Kipchoge’s world record of 2:01:09, setting an amazing new fastest time of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon.

And on April 14, he was targeting to run a 1:58 or 1:59 time that would have been difficult to break.

Following his shock demise in a road accident on February 11, organisers of the Rotterdam Marathon Friday announced that they have retired his Number One running bib for April’s race and would support a new foundation launched in the star’s honour to cushion his family and community.

In this regard, Rotterdam Marathon said they would chip into the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation with 50,000 Euros (about Sh9 million) in seed money as one way of honouring the Kenyan star.

The Rotterdam organisers also pledged to help develop athletics training facilities in Kiptum’s Chepkorio home area and to start a marathon team that would offer a future for promising runners.

Last November, hours after Kiptum confirmed his entry for the April 14 Rotterdam Marathon, organisers were forced to close registration as the numbers immediately hit the ceiling.

Race officials were suddenly left dealing with a waiting list of over 14,000 runners. Such was Kiptum’s appeal.

In a personalised message sent to the about 50,000 athletes registered for the April 14 Rotterdam Marathon Friday, race organisers Golazo announced the launch of the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation, promising the late athlete’s family their total support.

Golazo, a Brussels-based sports events and management giant, also managed the professional career of the 24-year-old Kiptum.

“In memory of Kelvin Kiptum, Golazo, the organizer of the NN Marathon Rotterdam, has launched the Kelvin Kiptum Foundation,” the message to the registered runners said.

“On Sunday, April 14, he would have been at the start together with you with the aim to try and improve his best time and drop below the magical mark of two hours.

“With the death of Kelvin Kiptum, the sports world loses a great athlete. But above all, the family loses a warm family man, someone who could offer a better future to his immediate community… Golazo wants to continue supporting the family and Kelvin’s immediate community. Kelvin’s family (and his two young children) can count on support from the fund.”

Rotterdam Marathon and Golazo also pledged to support Kiptum’s Chepkorio community that benefitted from the athlete’s philanthropy, with the record holder paying school fees for half a dozen children.

“The plans that Kelvin had in terms of investments in education and infrastructure will locally be picked up and developed,” the Rotterdam Marathon said.

“By establishing a marathon team and training facilities for young runners, the foundation offers them the opportunity for a possible future in athletics.”

Rotterdam Marathon and Golazo said the Number One running bib that Kiptum would have adorned in April, will now not be used.

“All participants in the event (April 14 Rotterdam Marathon) will be given a black ribbon that can be attached to their running top. Also, bib number 1, which was assigned to Kelvin, will not be used,” the message announced.

Golazo founder and CEO, Bob Veerbeck, described Kiptum’s death as “a tragic period,” celebrating Kiptum as “a true legend.”

“He was a true legend of our sport, somebody that has accomplished things that no one else has done before, and this was just the beginning,” Verbeeck said on the sidelines of the athlete’s funeral service at Chepkorio on Friday.