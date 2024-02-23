Ruto: Kiptum was one of the hardest working athletes

President William Ruto Friday eulogised the late Kelvin Kiptum as one of the hardworking athletes who had taken athletics to a new level.

He described the late world marathon record holder as an inspiration to the upcoming generation, and as an athlete who chose to struggle to succeed, rather than resign himself to fate, especially coming from a humble background.

“He had no reason not to succeed,” the President said during the athlete’s requiem mass at the Agricultural Show of Kenya Chepkorio grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday.

“The whole world has come together because of the fallen hero and he was known all over as a world beater. I got to know the passing on of Kiptum through the Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba,” the President said.

“He was a young man who had a bright future in athletics because he had done great things in a short span. He was an ambitious, disciplined and focused athlete. He worked against all the odds to make sure he succeeded and that is what is expected from all of us,” said Ruto.

Kiptum’s dream was to improve the status of his training areas of Chepkorio where he had termed it as one of the best high altitude areas ideal for training.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said that losing a young life in a devastating way is enough grief after scaling such heights in the sport.

“Kiptum would have written more epic chapters in the history of athletics both in Athletics Kenya and World Athletics. He will be missed and our grief will take time but his achievements will never be forgotten,” said Coe.

Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei, in his eulogy to the fallen hero, said that Kiptum had a dream of improving the livelihoods of his training mates saying that he supported more than nine of them.

He added that apart from training for the marathon race, Kiptum wanted to be the first man to run the marathon under two hours, and the whole world was waiting to see how it would unfold.

“Last month, we selected the marathon team that will represent Kenya in the Olympic Games and Kiptum was among those who had been selected.

“We just want to urge those who will be selected to train hard so that they can win more medals as one way of honouring Kiptum,” said Tuwei.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat said that the sports men and women need support for them to perform better globally.

“As we head to the Olympic Games in Paris this year, we need to do well and go for the medals as one way of remembering Kiptum who competed well in the few races he competed in. What he did in a very short time has touched everyone across the world,” said Tergat.

He further said that the World Athletics had just ratified his record of two hours and 35 seconds as the new official world record and he didn’t live to enjoy the new status.

“It is unfortunate that we lost Kiptum five days later after his record was ratified. It is sad that we had to lose such an athlete whose career had just started and had done marvelous things within a short period,” he added.

Tuwei also said that they will be holding talks with the athlete’s Golazo management, his sportswear sponsors Nike and the County Government of Kenya Elgeyo Marakwet to see that all the athlete’s pending payments are deposited in a foundation.

Golazo CEO and founder Bob Verbeeck said Kiptum was a charismatic man who was a true running legend.

“He was a kind and humble young man who left a great impression on anyone he met and he was focused with a huge dream of shattering the world record. In the Chicago Marathon, the world breaking time was just a start of your career and as his star started shining, he wanted to also support others,” said Verbeeck.

He added that he will remember Kiptum as part of the family after he joined the management in 2017.

Nike Vice President Brett Holts said that the loss of Kiptum was tragic, terming him as one of the key members of the Nike family where he taught many on humility and greatness.

“Today is the day to celebrate and remembrance of his achievement leading us from the front and that was his signature tactic on his races. Our condolences for losing Kiptum and we are mourning with you,” he said.

Kiptum was supporting nine athletes in terms of food, accommodation and training and also supported some students by paying their fees.

Kelvin Kiptum Foundation, that is expected to be active soon, has been set up to support the widow and his family.