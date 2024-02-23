President Ruto leads thousands of mourners in emotional send-off for Kiptum

President William Ruto Friday led thousands of mourners in an emotional send-off for world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum at Chepkorio showground in Keiyo South constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet county.

President Ruto was accompanied by among other dignitaries, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba.

The body of the the late Kiptum, who died in a road accident on February 11, left his Chepsamo home at 8:30 am, snaking its way along the Eldoret-Eldama Ravine road before joining the main Eldoret-Kaptagat road, arriving at Chepkorio Showground at exactly 9:13 am.

President William Ruto (second left), Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua second right), Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (right), and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (left), during a burial service of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The convoy led by Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Eldoret Diocese Bishop Thomas Kogo took 45 minutes to arrive at Chepkorio Showground where the funeral ceremony was conducted.

Hundreds of mourners, some who arrived at the funeral ceremony venue as early as 5am lined up along the road from Kiptum’s Chepsamo home, through Small Town to Chepkorio Centre to have a glimpse of the casket carrying the remains of the world marathon record holder, which was loaded on an open hearse.

Some mourners took videos of the convoy transporting the body, with some breaking down and weeping uncontrollably as they mourned the departed athlete who will be laid to rest at his new home in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu county on Friday afternoon.

There was tight security along the highway combining traffic, regular police and the National Youth Service officers who prevented the crowds from surging towards the hearse.

A hearse carrying the body of the late Kelvin Kiptum, the World Marathon Record Holder on the way from his home in Chepsamo Village, Keiyo South of Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024, to Chepkorio Showground for a burial service. Kiptum died together with his coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Business came to a standstill as the procession passed Small Town Chepkorio where the late Kiptum loved to spend his free time, with traders hurriedly closing their shops to join the convoy to Chepkorio Showground to mourn their late hero.

The Small Town Chepkorio Centre has experienced booming business for the last week, with mourners thronging the late Kiptum's home to condole with the family, ahead of his burial.

"We have never witnessed such booming business for a long time. There has been a high demand for food and related commodities as mourners flooded our area to mourn our hero," said Leah Too one of the traders.

At the Chepkorio Showground, the security team had a hectic time controlling the mammoth crowd who turned up for the funeral service. There was thorough security check at the main entrance to the showground, with mourners being screened before accessing the venue.

Upon the arrival of the body, mourners were allowed about 10 minutes to queue for body viewing before commencement of the funeral service led by clerics from ACK.

Guests view the body of the late marathoner Kelvin Kiptum ahead of his burial service at Chepkorio Showground in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 23, 2024. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Hundreds of other mourners followed the funeral proceedings from huge TV screens strategically placed away from the main dais. A battery of local and international journalists was present to broadcast the service live.