Kiptum almost gave up Chicago Marathon run, says training partner

In the heart of Chepkorio Trading Centre in Elgeyo Marakwet, a profound sense of loss has gripped the local community as they grapple with the tragic death of their beloved star athlete and breadwinner, Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder.

Amidst the scenic landscapes that once served as the backdrop for Kiptum's grueling training sessions, his fellow runners and training mates now find themselves pondering an uncertain future.

The shockwaves of Kiptum's untimely demise resound through the close-knit community, leaving a void that seems overwhelming.

And as they gather, united in grief, there is a real sense of disbelief and sorrow hanging heavily in the air.

For those who shared running trials with Kiptum, the loss cuts deep.

To them, he was not just a fellow athlete, but a pillar of support, a mentor, and above all, a cherished friend who was always ready to listen and guide.

As they reflect on the moments spent pounding the dirt roads of Chepkorio, they find themselves grappling with the daunting question: Now what next?

In the midst of their sorrow, there is a collective resolve to honour Kiptum and keep his legacy alive, but the road ahead appears, as they navigate not only the physical absence of their star athlete, but also the profound economic impact of his passing on in their tight-knit community.

Kiptum may no longer grace the dirt tracks of Chepkorio, but his performance will always inspire the upcoming generation.

He had taken the sport to another level.

Hillary Kipchumba, one of the athletes who used to train with Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, struggles to come to terms with the death of Kiptum, at Chepkorio in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 20, 2024. Kiptum died together with his Rwandese Coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine a week ago. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Hillary Kipchumba had become fond of Kiptum and his Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana, who was also killed in the crash that claimed the life of the world record holder.

Their demise took Kipchumba by surprise. He received the shocking news upon landing at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on the fateful Sunday night.

Kipchumba had travelled to Nigeria to compete at the Lagos Marathon on Saturday.

But the conditions in the Nigerian city weren’t favourable for him and Hakizimana had asked him to just run as part of training and not to strain.

Henry Kipyego, one of the training mates of the Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, at Chepkorio in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 13, 2024. He said Kiptum gave him sports shoes for training, sports attire, also caters for their rent. Kiptum died together with his Rwandese Coach Garvais Hakizamana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine road on Sunday night.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Kipchumba didn’t know that it was the last time he would speak with his coach.

“I met Kiptum in 2018 when he won the Family Bank Half Marathon. I took his number after I emerged sixth because I wanted him to alert me when the payments would be ready, which he actually did.

“Our friendship went on until he stormed into victory at the Valencia Marathon and I borrow the tactics from him,” Kipchumba said.

When he asked Kiptum what the secret behind his good performance was, the world marathon record holder had told him to always train on the hilly sections of Chepkorio and join his team in training, to which he agreed.

“My training techniques have improved because Kiptum gave us full support, like paying for our travel to various training areas including to track sessions which in Eldoret, about 30 kilometres from this place.

“He used to tell me that I was a good athlete who can even run two hours and four minutes in a marathon,” said Kipchumba.

He narrated how Kiptum almost cancelled his Chicago Marathon date with three weeks to go after his body failed to react, but his coach Hakizimana kept on encouraging him not to give up.

“Three weeks to Chicago Marathon, his body couldn’t respond any longer and he could not finish the training programme.

“He would train until certain points and stop…. he asked his coach to cancel the race, but the coach told him to wait until the last week so that they could contact the race director and, thankfully, he adjusted to training once again,” he added.

Donikat Komon, one of the athletes who used to train with Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, struggle to come to terms with the death of Kiptum, at Chepkorio in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 20, 2024. Kiptum died together with his Rwandese Coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine a week ago.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Henry Kipyego, who also trained with Kiptum, is also wondering what will happen to him now, because the record holder used to pay rent for him and they would even eat together on various occasions.

“Kiptum loved jokes so much and was a common man. I will really miss his advice. He would even joke that he wants to lower the world record so that it would be hard for anyone else to break it when he retires…... that was Kiptum for you,” said Kipyego.

Another training partner, Donkat Komon, recalls how Kiptum used to help him on various occasions to make sure he had food because it is a necessity, especially for an active athlete.

“He wasn’t a luxurious athlete and he could even approach us and buy tea in local hotels and would always advise us on training issues. He was just a common man despite being a world record holder,” said Komon.