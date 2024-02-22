Kiptum’s pacemaker: How we had planned to attack Rotterdam

Last December, Novestus Kirwa bade farewell to his training grounds of Kapsabet in Nandi County, embarking on a journey that would intertwine his fate with that of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

Kirwa had stepped into the shoes of a pacemaker, entrusted with the crucial role setting the pace for Kiptum in his quest for greatness at the April 14 Rotterdam Marathon.

The stakes were high as Kiptum had set his sights on a monumental feat: That of breaking the elusive two-hour barrier in the marathon, a pursuit that had captured the imagination of the running world.

Only Eliud Kipchoge has beaten the two-hour barrier, running 1:59:40 in an unofficial, choreographed race in Vienna in October, 2019.

Kiptum was seeking to become the first man to beat the two-hour barrier in competitive, record-eligible conditions.

To aid him in this bold move, a special pacemaker was critical, and Kirwa emerged as the chosen companion to accompany Kiptum on his relentless pursuit of excellence.

The 29-year-old Kirwa was super excited to learn that his and Kiptum’s management, Brussels-based Golazo, had settled for him after his impressive season last year.

Novestus Kirwa, one of the athletes who used to train with Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, struggles to come to terms with the death of Kiptum, at Chepkorio in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 20, 2024. Kiptum died together with his Rwandese Coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine a week ago. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

For Kirwa, this assignment was not merely a professional duty, but a deeply personal journey that would catapult him to greatness, just like the world record holder himself.

At Spain’s Seville Half Marathon last year, Kirwa clocked 60 minutes flat while pace making.

And this led to his management, Golazo, settling on him as the best person to set the pace for Kiptum until the 30-kilometre mark in Rotterdam.

“I moved to Chepkorio and quickly adapted to Kiptum’s training programme, and it was a good one.

“Our focus was the upcoming race in April where he wanted to make history. I must admit that he was focused and wanted to run under two hours,” said Kirwa.

Kirwa talked to Kiptum about relocating his training base from Kapsabet.

He was welcomed to Chepkorio by the Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana and found a house where he settled fast before the training programme started.

Excited at training alongside the world record holder, Kirwa was asked to adjust his programme because they were on a mission.

“Kiptum didn’t inform me the exact time he wanted to clock while we were training, but all he wanted was to be the first man to run under the two-hour barrier which he was confident he would achieve.

“The last training, which was on the Sunday Kiptum died, I did a 21-kilometre run from Fluorspar, and Kiptum covered 22 kilometres.

“He looked strong and happy with the progress we were making before we went back home,” he said.

From left: Novestus Kirwa together with athletes Donikat Komon, Henry Kipyego, Hillary Kipchumba, Dan Kosgey and Hillary Kipkosgey, who used to train with Kelvin Kiptum, the world marathon record holder, struggle to come to terms with the death of Kiptum, at Chepkorio in Keiyo South, Elgeyo Marakwet County on February 20, 2024. Kiptum died together with his Rwandese Coach Gervais Hakizimana following a road crash at Flax on the Eldoret-Kaptagat-Eldama Ravine a week ago. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

According to Kirwa, Kiptum would always urge his training mates to relax after vigorous training sessions, saying it was really important for the next day's programme.

“In fact, Kiptum was never keen on travelling to Eldoret in the neighbouring county of Uasin Gishu in between training,” he added.

Kiptum equipped his new pacemaker with new training techniques, with Kirwa admitting he learnt a lot and was looking forward to a great race in Rotterdam.

“When I was assigned the new role, I was excited but at the same time I was worried, but the coach kept encouraging me saying the three months meant for preparations was enough for me to get into the system,” he said.

With the demise of Kiptum, Kirwa will now run the Rotterdam Marathon as an elite competitor as one way of celebrating the fallen world record holder whom he said mentored him within the short period they worked together.