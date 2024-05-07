Five-storey building collapses in Uthiru

Rescue efforts are currently ongoing along Naivasha Road in Uthiru, where a five-storey building collapsed on Tuesday evening.

Thus far, the Red Cross Action Team has attended to at least 10 people with minor injuries at the scene in a multi-agency operation comprising the Kenya Red Cross, County Fire Brigade, Kenya Police and EMSKenya.

So far, four persons - a househelp and two kids of indeterminate age in one household, and one 10-year-old girl in another house who was home alone are yet to be accounted for.

In a statement to the newsrooms, Nairobi County Disaster Management Chief Officer, Bramwell Simiyu, said the county's administration is in touch with the team on the ground and is receiving updates on the happenings at the site.

"Rescue effort requires specialised equipment which has been mobilised...the reason for the collapse is yet to be established," Mr Simiyu said.

The collapsed Epsom view Apartments on Gathondeki Naivasha Road in Nairobi County. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo| Nation Media Group

The building was newly constructed with its official advertising website showing it was yet to be fully occupied. It had two-bedroom units going for Sh35,000 per month.