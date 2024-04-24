Prisons wind up third at African tourney as Kibata bags individual award

Kenya Prisons libero Peter Kibata was on Tuesday named in the African Clubs Championship Dream Team, completing his remarkable return to the team.

The annual men's continental inter-club competition ended Tuesday night in Cairo, with hosts Al Ahly winning the title.

Kibata, who was part of the team that won the 2016 Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title, has featured partly in the team in the last few years due to work-related assignments and studies before returning to the team this season.

Kibata, 32, inspired Prisons from one set down to beat Al Nasr from Libya 3-2(23-25,25-19,25-17,18-25,15-13) in the third-place playoff in Cairo.

Kibata, a corporal attached to Kamiti Medium in Nairobi, also won the best libero award in the 2011 edition in Egypt.

Kibata, a Kiamutugu Boys Secondary School alumnus, said: "I'm humbled. This award is dedicated to the players, technical bench and the entire Kenya Prisons Management for believing in me and giving me the chance to represent the club and the country at large."

"It's a motivation going forward and I hope I will emulate the same spirit in the local league. I have been on and off the team due to work commitment and studies but now I have time, I look forward to work hard together with my fellow players to ensure we defend the local title."

Kenya Prisons coach and former Kenya international Dennis Mokua lauded the players for putting in the shift, saying patience, endurance, and perseverance paid off.

Deputy Prisons Commissioner Hassan Tari, who is also doubling up as the Head of Delegation in Egypt, revealed that the Prisons Department, under the guidance of Principal Secretary Correctional Service Naomi Beacco and Commissioner General John Warioba, will host the team to a dinner on Thursday night to recognise their efforts.

"We are extremely happy. We have missed the event for six years and making a return at the event and winning a bronze medal is no mean achievement. Again, having one of us - Peter - being awarded as the best libero and among the Africa Dream Team is humbling. We are proud of the players and the technical team but above all the Prisons Department through the government for facilitating our travel here," said Tari.

Kibata was drafted into the Dream Team alongside Al Ahly's Abdelhay Ahmed (Most Valuable Player), Al Ahly's Eiss Elhossiny (best attacker), and Bekhit Abdallah (Al Ahly, best setter).

Kenya international Simion Kipkorir, who is attached to club Mouloudia Sportive De Bou Salem (MSB) from Tunisia, was named the best opposite hitter as Duneli Khalil (MSB) and Cruz Hector was also feted as the outside hitter from Al Naser from Libya.

Kenya Prisons finished third behind MSB, who surrendered their title to hosts Al Ahly after they were defeated 3-0 as the curtains came down on the 10-day event.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and Equity Bank, who were in Egypt on an invitational basis, finished seventh and 11th in the 21-club championship.

Prisons, KPA and Equity Bank jet back into the country on Thursday.