Prisons go down fighting against Mouloudia to exit African tourney

Kenya Prisons' hopes to play in the final of 2024 Men's African Volleyball Clubs Championship final on Tuesday went up in smoke after they lost to defending champions Mouloudia Sportive De Bou Salem from Tunisia 3-0 (25-15,25-13,25-22) in the semi-finals played at the Al Ahly Sporting Club, in Cairo, Egypt on Monday.

Prisons, who defeated local rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1 on Sunday in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final against the Tunisian side, failed to sparkle against Mouloudia which is home to Kenyan International Simion Kipkorir.

Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) President Bouchra Hajij graced the first semi-final.

Prisons, who won silver medal during the 2011 edition that was held in Tunisia, will now play the loser of the second semi-final between hosts Al Ahly and Al Naser Sport Club from Libya in the third-place play-off on Tuesday.

Prisons department has in six years failed to facilitate the men's team to compete in the continental event due to financial constraints.

However, Deputy Prisons Commissioner Hassan Tari,who is the Head of Delegation in Egypt said the current General Commissioner John Warioba's passion for sport and welfare of his juniors across the board has made all the difference.

"The General Commissioner Warioba has made a remarkable approach in the department and moreso in the sport sector where he has ensured some players have earned promotion in their various ranks and fielding this team in this event after six years in the cold, shows his love and commitment to the sport. This improved performance from the players is dedicated to him," said Tari on phone from Egypt on Monday.

Prisons assistant coach Saul 'Omunyange' Wafula, experienced middle blocker Hudson Chesoli, setter Daniel Kiptoo,and Elphas Makuto were last year promoted to the ranks of corporals from constables.

In the other results, Equity Bank from Kenya, who are participating in the annual event on invitational basis, surrendered a one set lead to lose to WAT Lemcen from Algeria 3-2 (25-17,17-25,26-24,23-25,13-15).

Equity will now play in the 11th-12th place final on Tuesday.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), who lost to local rivals Kenya Prisons 3-1 in the quarter-final on Sunday, failed to go past ASW Blida Sport Ville De Blida from Algeria, going down 3-2 (24-26,25-17,26-28,25-17,12-15),and will now play Port Autonome De Douala (PAD) from Cameroon for position seven and eight.

PAD had lost to National Police from Rwanda 3-0 (27-25,25-22,25-21) in the ranking matches of position 5-8.

KPA last year finished sixth in the championship that was held in Tunisia.

At the completion of the men's event on Tuesday, the women's version will serve off from April 25 to May 5 at the same venue.