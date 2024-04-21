Prisons rally to eliminate KPA, storm Africa tourney semis

After 13 years of waiting, Kenya will finally have a team in the semi-finals of the men's African Volleyball Clubs Championship.

This is after Kenya Prisons who are returning at the annual event after six years, came from one set down to beat local rivals Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 3-1 (09-25,25-22,28-26,25-16) to qualify for the semi-finals scheduled for Monday at the Al Ahly Sporting Hall in Cairo.

It's Kenya Prisons who qualified for the semi-final of the 2011 edition in Tunisia and went ahead to bag silver medal.

Kenya Prisons, who are the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions reigned supreme against the dockers whom they had beaten during last season's play-offs 3-1at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani indoor arena.

Prior to the quarter-finals, Prisons had a relatively shaky start at the event winning two matches and losing the same number of matches in Pool "C" before they set up Faith Sports Club from Morocco in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Prisons dismissed FUS 3-0 (28-26,25-23,25-23) to book KPA in the last eight.

KPA, on the other hand, had a superb start at the 10-day event winning all their pool "D" matches unbeaten before they defeated Injs of Cote d'Ivoire 3-0 (25-16,25-20,25-14) in the round of 16.

The result means KPA's long wait to qualify for the semi-final continues having finished sixth in the previous edition. KPA were making a fourth attempt to qualify for the semi-final.

Prisons will face off with the winner between Mouloudia Sportive De Bou Salem from Tunisia and Volleyball Bilda from Algeria in the semi-finals.

Kenya Prisons team Manager Patrick Moi lauded the lads for putting up a spirited fight to qualify for the semi-final.

"We just had a poor start to this event from the group stage but I'm glad that the players picked up the pieces and composed themselves to reach this stage. That showed perseverance, determination and patience. We want to thank the government for facilitating us and we hope their effort and that of the players will not be in vain. I'm happy with the players and the technical bench at large," said Moi on phone from Egypt on Sunday.

In the quarter-final matches played earlier at the same venue, Rikinzo Volleyball Club from Burundi defeated Volleyball Club Garde Republicaine from Democratic Republic of Congo 3-1 (25-19,25-19,29-25,25-18) to book a slot in the semi-finals.

Defending champions Mouloudia Sportive De Bou Salem from Tunisia, which is home to Kenyan International Simon Kipkorir, were set to play ASV Volleyball Bilda from Algeria in third quarter-finals as hosts Al Ahly had lined up to tackle Police Volleyball Club from Rwanda in the other last eight match last night.

In the classification matches, Equity Bank from Kenya defeated University of Zimbabwe from Zimbabwe 3-1(25-18,25-16,23-25,25-16).