Paris wakes up to train attacks hours to Olympics opening ceremony

Special Correspondent, in Paris

Ahead of the eagerly anticipated, spectacular opening ceremony for the 33rd Olympic Games, Paris’ high-speed train network has been the target of malicious, coordinated overnight attacks by unknown persons.

Olympic host city Paris woke up on Friday to the news of the acts of sabotage just hours before the opening ceremony that starts at 7.30pm (8.30pm Kenyan time).

Members of the Kenyan delegation who attended a pre-Olympic dinner reception at the Intercontinental Champs-Elysees Hotel in the heart of Paris are all safe and preparing for the opening ceremony.

The reception was hosted by Kenya’s embassy in Paris alongside the state departments of sports and culture from the Kenyan government and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya.

Principal Secretaries Ummi Bashir (Culture), Peter Tum (Sports), Kenya’s Ambassador to Paris Betty Cherwon, alongside Webuye West Member of Parliament Dan Wanyama, who heads the Parliamentary committee on sports, and National Olympic Committee of Kenya officials, led by President Paul Tergat were in attendance.

Also present was Kenya Tourism Board chief executive officer June Chepkemei, French legislators Francois Joly and Stephane Mazars, who are both members of the Kenya/ France Parliamentary Friendship Group, and the Deputy Mayor of Miramas City, Eric Marchezi.

The City of Miramas is hosting Team Kenya’s pre-Olympics training camp.

France’s main train operator SNCF described the overnight network attacks as "malicious acts" noting that they included arson attacks and disrupted the system just hours before the Games opening ceremony.

Three high-speed trains were vandalised and over 800,000 passengers have been affected.

International train services provider Eurostar also reported that its trains were vandalised on Thursday night, leading to the cancellation of several train services and long-distance operations.

“Due to coordinated acts of malice in France, affecting the high-speed line between Paris and Lille, all high-speed trains going to and coming from Paris are being diverted via the classic line today Friday 26 July. This extends the journey time by around an hour and a half… Several trains have been cancelled” Eurostar said in a statement.

France’s Transport Minister Patrice Vergriete said in a post on his X account that he “firmly condemns these criminal incidents", adding that SNCF is working to restore regular operations.

Over 100 Heads of State are expected for the opening ceremony late Friday with security extremely tight, including a 150-kilometre no fly zone will be created in Paris from 1pm local time when all of Paris’ airports will be closed.

US First Lady Jill Biden was seen mingling with American athletes at their training base in Paris as more dignitaries flew in.

The no-fly zone will be guarded and enforced by fighter jets and airspace-monitoring surveillance flights, drones and in helicopters carrying sharpshooters and drone-disabling equipment.

France’s leading theatre director Thomas Jolly spearheading the ensemble on Paris’ open air stage Friday evening showcasing France’s people, their culture and history.

Paris 2024 hasn’t been without its fair share of challenges with organisers having to rejig the Media Centre arrangement to accommodate more journalists after it was filled beyond capacity this week.

“Two days ago we said there could be a challenge of overcrowding in the press centre as we get closer to the opening ceremony because there are not enough places,” Gianni Merlo, President of the International Sports Press Association said.

“We wrote that there were only 300 places for journalists and 100 places for photographers, but the LOC (Local Organizing Committee) has corrected us that there are 400 places for journalists and 100 for photographers. But still, this number is not sufficient.

“This is a big challenge now because more journalists have arrived in these days and concerns and calm protests have been raised regarding the few number of places in the workroom.”