Volleyball: KPA storm quarter-finals of African tourney

For the fourth time, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team, will attempt to go past quarter-finals stage on Sunday after routing Injis of Côte d'Ivoire 3-0 (25-16,25-20,25-14) in the round of 16 at the ongoing Men's African Volleyball Clubs Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

KPA finished sixth during the previous edition that was held in Tunisia, where home team Mouloudia Sportive de Bou Salem won the title.

The Dockers, who have been regulars at the event in recent times, qualified for the continental tournament after finishing runners up in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League last season behind Kenya Prisons.

On their way to the round of 16, KPA won all their pool "D" matches to book Injs in the round of 16.

KPA beat Police Volleyball Club from Rwanda (3-1), University of Zimbabwe Wolves from Zimbabwe (3-0),Green Buffaloes Volleyball from Zambia (3-0) and Volleyball Club Garde Republicaine (3-1) to finish top of their group unbeaten.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for Equity Bank after they fell at the hands of Port Autoname De Douola of Cameroon 3-0 (25-16,25-16,25-13) in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Equity, who are in Egypt on invitational basis, had sneaked into the round of 16 having won only one match and lost three in Pool "A".

Equity Bank's only win was a straight sets triumph over Volleyball Green Club from Côte d'Ivoire while they lost to Al Ahly (3-0), Mugher Cement (3-0) and Faith Union Sport from Morocco (3-0).

Equity, Volleyball Green Club and Mugher Cement Factory from Ethiopia each had three points from four matches, but Equity and Green Club qualified for the round of 16 thanks to a better set ratio.

Hosts Al Ahly and Faith Union Sport from Morocco are other teams that qualified for the round of 16 from pool "A".

Equity, who last competed in the 2022 edition in Tunisia where they finished 10th, will now play in the classification matches seeking to better their performance.

On-form Equity captain and national team middle blocker Wilson Cheruyoit said it was unfortunate they exited the competition early but noted that the lessons they have picked, will come in handy in future competitions.

"We landed in a tough pool and playing against tough teams like Al Ahly has strengthened us and exposed our weak areas that we hope to seal in the remaining matches. This experience has been amazing and we hope to carry the lessons back home for the regular Kenya Volleyball Federation National League," said the soft-spoken middle blocker.

Kenya's other representative, 2011 silver medallists Kenya Prisons were scheduled to play Faith Union Sport of Morocco in the round of 16 later tonight.