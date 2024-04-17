Volleyball: KPA storm Africa Clubs Championship quarters

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team are through to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Africa Clubs Championship in Cairo, Egypt, with one match to spare.

KPA Tuesday defeated Green Buffalos Volleyball Club from Zambia 3-0(25-18,25-16,25-12) in their third pool "D" match.

Prior to Tuesday's win, the Dockers who are making their fourth appearance at the event, had beaten Police Volleyball Club from Rwanda (3-1) and University of Zimbabwe Wolves from Zimbabwe (3-1) in their previous encounters.

KPA, coached by former Kenyan International James Ontere will Wednesday face off with Volleyball Club Garde Republicaine from Cote d'Ivoire in their last group match.

On-form KPA captain and national team left attacker Dennis Omollo said their objective was to top the pool and hopefully land a relatively easy opponent in the last eight.

"We are on the right track. The winning momentum is on point and we don't want to relent. We hope to complete the pool unbeaten. The players are in high spirits and we just want to finish what we started and plan from the quarters. We have some gray areas like reception and defence and if we get those two departments in check then, I see the team going past the quarters," said Omollo on phone from Cairo on Tuesday.

Kenya Prisons, who are making a comeback at the event after six years, continued their renaissance after edging out Rikinzo Volleyball Club of Burundi 3-2 (24-26, 25-15, 25-15, 17-25, 15-12) on Tuesday night in Pool "C".

Prisons had succumbed to Port Autonome De Douala (PAD) of Cameroon 3-1 on Sunday before they regrouped to beat Gisagara Volleyball Club (GVC) from Rwanda 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-18) on Monday.