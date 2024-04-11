Volleyball: Kenyan clubs jet out for African tourney 

Kenya representatives at this weekend's men's African Clubs Championship in Cairo, Egypt, local champions Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority(KPA) and Equity Bank jet out of the country Friday morning seeking to stand up and be counted in the annual event.

Kenya teams have failed to sparkle in recent times, with Kenya Prisons having won a silver medal in 2011 in Egypt, the best performance Kenya team has posted.

The three teams will be keen to emulate or surpass the performance of Prisons.

Kenya Prisons, KPA and Equity teams were scheduled to depart at 5:55am aboard Egypt Air.

The championship serves off on April 13 to 23.

Kenya Prisons, under the guidance of former Kenya International Dennis Mokua will be making a return at the event after six years in the cold due to financial constraints, while KPA also under Kenyan international James Ontere who have been regular participants in recent times, finished fifth in the last edition that was held in Tunisia.

Equity, on the other hand, who are under the guidance of veteran coach Sammy Kirongo will be gracing the event on invitational basis, finished 10th in their maiden appearance in 2022 in the event that was held in Tunisia.

Speaking on Thursday during the luncheon, at the Equity Bank headquarters in Upper Hill, opposite Nimrod Kamadi who crossed over from Trailblazers to the bankers this season, was beaming with confidence saying the underdog tag might just work in their favour.

"We are little known having last participated in the 2022 edition. We didn't earn the automatic qualification for the event and thus our opponents might underrate us or have little knowledge which is a good thing for us but we want our presence to be felt. I am among the seven players who will be making the debut at the event and this might work for or against us but we are determined and looking forward to better performance. The management has really given us the support and in return we want to make them proud," said Kamadi who has recently been employed as a Relationship Officer on Board at the Equity Bank.

The players who will be making a debut are outside hitters Lester Mudibo and Moses Kamau, middle blocker Cecil Wekesa, setter Felix Otieno, libero Bethoven Okombo, Chester Ongoro who can play as a middle blocker or opposite hitter, and Kamadi.

KPA's and national team middle blocker Brian Kamonde believes the time is ripe for the team to go past quarter-finals.

"We have had good preparations prior to the championship and the fact that we recently won the Kenya Pipeline Company @50 Volleyball Extravagance is a timely boost ahead of the event. We want to bank and build on the current form and hopefully that this time we will go all the way and be on the podium. We also want to thank the technical bench and the management for the support," said Kamonde who was named best middle blocker at KPC@50 event at the Moi International Sports Centre indoor arena, Kasarani.

"This time around we must go past the last eight. The lads have put in the work and the recent performance at the just ended KPC@50 just goes to show what we have on offer," said KPA team manager Joel Kosgei.

Prisons' coach Mokua, who was part of the team that won silver medal in the 2011 event said they will be keen to extend their local supremacy at the international stage.

"We have done our homework well and the players are raring to go. We just hope we will land in a favourable pool and push ourselves. Almost all the players have experience and exposure and stage fright will not be a concern," said Mokua who doubles up as the national men's volleyball team assistant coach.