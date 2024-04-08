Volleyball: Equity Bank set ambitious target at African tourney

Equity Bank men's volleyball team will be making a return to the annual African Clubs Championship that serves off this weekend in Cairo, Egypt with one mission, to better their performance.

Equity, who will be gracing the event on invitational basis, finished 10th in their maiden appearance in 2022 in the event that was held in Tunisia.

Equity will be in the company of Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League champions Kenya Prisons and Kenya Ports Authority.

Equity, who currently occupy fifth position on the KVF League standings, have intensified training at Moi International Sports Centre indoor arena, Kasarani in readiness for the championship that will run from April 13 to 23.

Equity captain Wilson Cheruyoit, who is fresh from being feted the best middle blocker at the recently concluded African Games in Accra, said the team is ready and they were looking forward to an improved performance.

"The just ended Kenya Pipeline Company@50 Volleyball Extravaganza gave us a feel of what is expected of us at the International stage and with the few days we have, we are keen to make amends in the departments that need to be worked on. The first time in the club championships, we were just testing the waters, but I believe with the second appearance we will make a difference," said the middle blocker who was making his second appearance in the national team.

"The morale is high in the team after five players were employed and this is a timely boost ahead of the club's championship. We hope we will represent our employer and Kenya the best way. We also have four new players on board and hope that together, we will achieve our goal," he added.

The new players are Derrick Apat and Nimrod Kamadi from Trailblazers while Kelvin Serem, and Eli Kigen have crossed over from Eldowas which competes in the KVF Division Two League.

Equity Bank Sports Coordinator Nick Ongeri said they will not pressure the boys but will be satisfied if the team can qualify for the semis.

"I think it will be too much to ask the players to go for the title, but I am looking forward to the lessons they will pick from the championship which I'm sure will be helpful to the team in the local league. We also need our players to be exposed at that level. We will not have any friendly matches since we have competed at the Pipeline@50 tournament and so the players are in competitive mood.

"We are happy and proud of Cheruiyot who won the best middle blocker award at the African Games and we will be relying on him to guide the team. His call up in the national team is a motivation to his fellow teammates that hard work, discipline and perseverance pays off and that they also stand a chance in the national team," said Ongeri.

No Kenyan team has won the men's Club Championship title with Kenya Prisons being the best performer after finishing second behind Al Ahly in 2011 in Cairo.