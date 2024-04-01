Volleyball fraternity mourns departed DCI coach Bor

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Women's Volleyball team manager Neddy Kilimo has eulogised coach Daniel Bor as a team player, father-figure and dedicated coach.

Bor passed away on Saturday night while in the line of duty at Mount Wambua, Magadi area.

He was the head coach of DCI which competes in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Kilimo, who was a key figure in the formation of DCI team in 2018 ,said Bor made DCI what it is today, adding that he was their think-tank.

"To show his commitment, despite being away for official training, he had called me on Saturday morning to ask if we can get a strength and conditioning coach who he had earmarked. He wanted me to do a background check of the coach and see if he can join the team. He said the team had potential to win but it lacked endurance which was to be achieved by the conditioning coach," revealed Kilimo on phone on Monday.

"Bor was determined to ensure the team finishes on podium this season having finished fourth in previous Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs since 2018. We have achieved a lot with Bor, under his watch 14 players were employed and our players have received national team call-ups. This goes to show that he was a good coach and his work was noticed and appreciated," she added.

The DCI players that have received a call-up to the national team, Malkia Strikers are outside hitters Sarah Namisi and Jemimah Siang'u, opposite Mercy Iminza and middle blocker Carolyne Sirengo.

Before his untimely death, Bor a father of two, was a Constable and was undergoing training for six months to be promoted to become a Corporal.

Bor's body was moved to Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem which is likely to be conducted on Tuesday once his family arrives in Nairobi.

Assistant coach and former General Service Unit player Patrick Sang will take over the team.

DCI outside hitter Namisi eulogised Bor as a friend and a father who understood each player with their individual shortcomings.

"I was at Kesogon Secondary School before I joined KCB Women's Volleyball Team in 2021. I played for KCB for a short time before coach Bor recruited me later in 2021 and offered me a job at DCI in 2022. So he is one coach that would go out of his way to check on players well-being out of the volleyball courts and I will really miss him," recalled Namisi.

"We had an objective this season. We wanted to finish on podium and celebrate with him and team manager Kilimo for ensuring we got jobs. He will not live to see all these, but we will achieve that in his honour," she added.

Iminza, who was participating in the just concluded Kenya Beach Games sponsored by National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) at Buntwani beach in Kilifi County, said Bor was a good coach who looked out for the interest of the players.

Iminza, who partnered with Sharleen Sembel, finished third behind Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya and winners Brackcidise Agala and Phoscah Kasisi.

Edward Kibet and Brian Melly won the men's category, while Elphas Makuto and Jairus Jepkosgei finished second.

KVF President Charles Nyaberi said:

Bor was a thorough, upcoming and promising coach and a total gentleman to boot! On behalf of the KVF National Executive Committee, KVF Council , the entire Volleyball Community, and my own self, I send out our sincere Condolences to Bor's Family and DCI Club. May his soul rest in Peace! May his coaching legacy live on!"

KVF Deputy President Paul Bitok said Bor had credentials and potential to join Malkia Strikers technical bench.

KVF Secretary General Ismail Chege said Bor's attributes were worth being emulated.