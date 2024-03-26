21 clubs register for KPC volleyball extravaganza

Top guns have confirmed participation in the Kenya Pipeline Company@50 Volleyball extravaganza set for April 5-7 at the Nyayo National Stadium and Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The tournament, launched Tuesday, has been sponsored to the tune of Sh1.3 million by KPC.

The event seeks to celebrate KPC's 50 years of existence.

The event has attracted top 12 men's and nine women's teams that compete in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League, as well as two girls (Kwanthanze and Soweto) and two boys (Hospital Hill, Ruthimitu Mixed) secondary schools.

The three-day competition will also see women legends drawn from Pipeline, Telkom and KCB face-off.

The winners in both genders will pocket Sh100,000 while the runners-up will bag Sh75,000.

Speaking Tuesday during the launch at the KenPipe Plaza in Nairobi, Kenya Pipeline General Manager of Human Resource and Administration Dinah Kirwa said the move to stage the event shows the company's commitment to nurture, grow and support the sport.

"We have hosted a lot of events previously that are centred around the community, because our products are consumed by the same community and therefore, we are excited to collaborate with KVF to have this massive event that I believe will go along way in empowering the youths," said Kirwa, who spoke on behalf of KPC Managing Director Joe Sang.

"This is just one of the many events that we have lined up this year and we hope it will live up to the expectations."

"You know we have a women's volleyball team that we are proud and happy to be associated with. It's our child, brand and pride that gives us visibility and therefore we are committed to supporting them in every way so that they can attain their objectives," she added.

KVF President Charles Nyaberi, Deputy President Paul Bitok, Vice Chairman Kenneth Tonui, Vice Chair Gender Lilian Mududa, National Sport Organising Secretary John Oronje, and Deputy Treasurer Moses Mbuthia were present during the function.

KPC volleyball team chairperson Paul Njuguna, Chief Communication Officer and former Pipeline volleyball team manager Hellen Gichuru were also at the event.

Speaking after receiving the cheque, Nyaberi, who jetted back into the country Tuesday morning with Malkia Strikers from the African Games in Accra, said the collaboration was a long-term partnership between the two parties dating back to 1984.

Nyaberi also took the time to laud Pipeline, which has continued to churn out top players, adding that they will get value for their money.

"We have covered ground with Pipeline since the formation of their first women's team in 1984 and therefore we want to ensure we have stage a successful event that befits their standard. We have a good working relationship with Pipeline and this event has cemented our collaboration. We are grateful to the Managing Director Joe Sang for this golden opportunity. They could have chosen to go somewhere else but the fact that they chose us, it's proof of trust and commitment," said Nyaberi.

Men's National League champions Kenya Prisons headline Pool "D" alongside Administration Police of Kenya and Kapu.

Former champions General Service Unit are in Pool "B" with Equity Bank and Kenya Army, while Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Forest Service and Nairobi Prisons are in Pool "C".

Kenya Ports Authority, Trailblazers and DoD are in Pool "A".

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the quarter-finals.

In the women's competition, the top two teams in each pool will play in the semis.