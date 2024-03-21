Wafalme, Malkia on one mission as African Games final beckons

Kenya men's and women's volleyball teams face uphill tasks on Friday as they bid to qualify for the final of the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Wafalme Stars have a date with Cameroon, while Malkia Strikers face perennial rivals Egypt in the semi-final.

Wafalme on Wednesday beat Burkina Faso 3-0 in the quarter-final, while Malkia Strikers dismissed Gambia 3-0 (25-12,25-8,25-10) in the quarter-final on Thursday at the Methodist University Multipurpose Hall.

Wafalme and Malkia will be keen to return favours when they play their respective opponents.

Cameroon defeated Wafalme 3-1 during the African Nations Championship in Egypt last year, while Egypt beat Malkia 3-1 early this year in their backyard during the African Games qualifiers.

However, Kenya's volleyball fraternity is hopeful Wafalme Stars can defy odds and beat Cameroon.

Both Kenya and Cameroon are unbeaten at this stage, but East Africans boast of a better-set ratio, having won all their matches in straight sets against Chad, Ghana and Gambia at the group stage before sealing the run with a 3-0 win over Burkina Faso in the quarter-final on Wednesday.

Cameroon dropped two sets against Egypt 3-2, won against Nigeria 3-0 and Burkina Faso 3-0 before they dropped a set against Chad in the quarters.

Veteran coach David Lung'aho has tipped Wafalme to overcome Cameroon.

"The lads are ripe now and I don't see anything stopping them. They will beat Cameroon. It has been a joy to watch Wafalme rise to this level and whatever happens they can only get better," said Lung'aho.

In the last encounter, Cameroon beat Kenya 3-1 during the African Nations Championship in Egypt last year, but middle blocker Wilson Cheruiyot exuded confidence ahead of the tie.

"The team has one objective, beat Cameroon and qualify for the final. We just want to do everything right, minimise our shortcomings and eventually sail through to the final. It's fulfilling that in my second appearance, I have been given a starting role and this is really humbling. I have put in the work, I have been patient and also discipline has played a major role in this development," said Cheruiyot, former Cheptil High School player and Equity Bank captain.

Cheruiyot formed the Wafalme team that finished second during the African Games qualifiers early this year in Egypt.