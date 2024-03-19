Aliwa preaches caution as Wafalme Stars battle Burkina Faso

Wafalme Stars coach Elisha Aliwa believes their African Games quarter-final match against Burkina Faso on Tuesday will be won on defence.

Kenya finished top of Pool 'A' unbeaten after defeating Chad, hosts Ghana and Gambia in straight sets to set up a quarter-final match against Burkina Faso who finished bottom of Pool 'B' without a win.

Aliwa acknowledged that all the teams in the competition were good in service and attack, but what will make the difference in the quarters is if Kenya will defend well on the net and back court.

"We have been poorer on one-on-one block and even at that, with the combined blocks we have been forced to react quickly and jump high since our middle blockers are relatively short. Opponents can take advantage of that and that's why we are hoping our reception and back court defence will work to ease our game plan," said Aliwa on phone from Ghana on Tuesday.

Aliwa said he will maintain his winning side against Burkina Faso.

"I will retain the starting lineup that has done extremely well in the group stage, but should need be, I will definitely give chance to every other player. Each player knows what is expected of him and the role to play when on the court. The desire for the team to reach final and eventually win the title has really kept them on toes," he added.

Aliwa has been fielding setter Kelvin Maiyo, Dennis Omollo and Nicholas Matui as outside hitters while Joshua Kimaru has been the preferred opposite.

Levis Ogutu and Wilson Cheruiyot have started as middle blockers while on-form Hudson Kipchumba is the libero of choice.

Middle blocker Ogutu noted Burkina Faso have good float services that can disorient opponents and called on teammates to contain them.

"We are ready to face them. We are confident of proceeding to the semis. We played Burkina Faso in Rwanda during the African Championship in 2021 and we beat them. They are a good side but we have what it takes to overpower them.

"They have good float service which we have been working on so that when we face them tomorrow, it won't distract our pattern of play. Either way, we are determined to bring a medal home. The management has been supportive and we hope all will end well," said Ogutu.

Kenya won a bronze medal during their last appearance in Maputo, Mozambique in 2011.

Other last eight matches on the card will see Cameroon play Chad, Nigeria battle Ghana, while Egypt will face off with Gambia.

Meanwhile, Malkia Strikers captain Mercy Moim, who is mourning the passing on of her husband, former Red Berets football player Joseph Chama Asuza and mother in-law arrived in the country on Tuesday morning from Accra, Ghana.

Moim, who was away in Ghana competing in the African Games with Malkia Strikers, was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Kenya Volleyball Federation Deputy President Paul Bitok and KVF Deputy Treasurer Moses Mbuthia, family, fellow players and friends.