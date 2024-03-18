Malkia Strikers vow to win for grieving captain Moim

Malkia Strikers have vowed to defend their African Games volleyball title in honour of their captain Mercy Moim who lost her husband on Sunday afternoon.

Moim was due to fly back home Monday after receiving news of the demise of her husband, Joseph Chama Asuza, a former Red Berets football player.

Nation Sport understands Asuu, as he is fondly called in football circles, died in a road accident along Thika Road when he jumped out of a moving car before being crushed by an oncoming vehicle.

He was preparing for his late mother's burial on Saturday.

Malkia Strikers assistant captain Triza Atuka said they will strive to defend their title in the absence of their skipper.

"We are saddened by the death of our team's captain Mercy Moim's husband. We share in her pain and grief. We pray and hope that God will comfort her and give her peace. Moim's absence will be felt because she is an instrumental and integral part of the team, but we want to maintain the composure and record wins in the remaining matches," she said Monday after their 3-0 (25-13,25-16,25-15) win over the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In Moim's absence, head coach Japheth Munala is likely to start with Jemimah Siang'u against Algeria on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Kenya handball men's team on Sunday night were eliminated after they lost their last pool "B" match against Democratic Republic of Congo 45-31.

Kenya had beaten hosts Ghana 27-22 in their opening match before they narrowly lost to Benin 27-22.