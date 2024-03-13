Disorganisation around African Games timely reminder for federations to have their own money

The uncertainty surrounding travel and participation of various national teams at the ongoing African Games has left me disturbed over the past week.

The haphazard nature by which the travel logistics have been handled by the Kenya National Sports Council could be prime content for anyone who wants to write a book titled ‘How not to treat a national team.’

The constant postponement of travel dates reminded me of my formative playing days at Kenya Volleyball Federation Division 2 league side Municipal Council of Ruiru (MCR, now defunct), a team that I joined straight from high school.

After training in the hot Ruiru sun for close to a month, the head coach had to select a team of 12 players who would make the trip for the league leg out of town. But traveling to attend the league leg was not pegged on the coach saying his team was ready for duty. After four weeks of preparations, the Mayor of Ruiru and Deputy Mayor (in the absence of the Mayor) had to approve the trip and it was a tedious bureaucratic process that left players more anxious than prepared for the task ahead.

I remember we used to pack our bags then wait for the Team Manager's call to converge on our departure point. Many are times we travelled late in the night in an uncomfortable Land Rover just to ensure we honoured our fixtures. Majority of my teammates were employees of the municipality so playing volleyball counted as ‘work’ having gotten their jobs through sports. Then, there was myself and two other juniors who hanged around due to playing time and the hunger to kick-start our volleyball careers. I can hardly recall any time the approved budget by the Mayor factored in the required number of 12 players as we often travelled as a team of nine players and the Team Manager. Our captain Francis “Nyoso” Akanga often acted as player-coach to ensure we fit into the approved budget and the means of transport provided, a Land Rover which was well past its useful years.

Wake-up call

The tribulations of MCR mirror those that our national teams have had to endure over the past two weeks under the Sports Council for the Accra 2023 Games. It’s a pity that this is happening in 2023 when playing for the national team should come with great honour and high professional standards.



Be it as it may, the challenges our national teams have faced in the preparation phase, traveling and tournament proper is good riddance to federations. It’s a timely wake-up call that federations should not entirely rely on government to fund their respective national teams to international competitions. While government, through the Ministry of Sports, has a primary civic responsibility to fund national teams, federations should go out of their ways to look for partnerships that will help them run their national teams professionally.

It was appalling that it took a go-slow from athletes for the quota of the athletics team for the Accra Games to be increased by the Sports Council. A federation like Athletics Kenya should be the last one to stretch its begging bowl to the government when things get thick. In fact, they should lead other federations from the front in sourcing for sponsors just like athletes lead in medal count at major international competitions like African Games and Olympic Games.

It’s encouraging that our volleyball teams, Malkia Strikers and Wafalme Stars, are playing in Accra with jerseys that display the logo of their shirt sponsors Mozzart Bet at the front. This is the kind of brand visibility that will attract more companies to partner with KVF in future. Led by the indefatigable President Charles Nyaberi and his Deputy Paul Bitok, who chairs the Marketing Commission, KVF recently unveiled Java House as their nutrition partner and stand out as a perfect example that if you package your national teams in a professional way, corporates will chip in.

The national second string rugby sevens team, Morans will also take part in the Accra Games which will offer brand visibility for their shirt sponsors, SportPesa at a continental level. While gaming firms have been on the forefront in supporting sports in the country, it doesn’t mean that companies from other industries cannot be approached for sponsorship. The possibilities are endless from travel, banking, insurance, manufacturing, airlines etc.

Caveats for state funding

It’s high time federations engage professionals to market their various national teams in order to be fully sustainable. Funds from the government should only complement what is in the federations’ coffers but not vice versa. If anything, federation officials don’t deserve to be in office if they can’t seek corporate support for their best products which are the national teams.

As President William Ruto revealed during Kelvin Kiptum’s funeral, the government has plans to ensure that Sports Fund exclusively funds sporting activities moving forward. But it shouldn't be 'free money' for lack of a better word.

Perhaps Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba should consider introducing certain caveats for federations to qualify for funding. For instance, you can only be funded by government if you have at least one sponsor supporting your national team. Or better still, government will match whatever amount you are getting from your sponsors.

Quite harsh, right? No, I don’t think so.