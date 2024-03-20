Wafalme Stars storm African Games semis

Wafalme Stars outside hitter Dennis Omollo believes they have what it takes to reach the final of the African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Omollo starred as Wafalme defeated Burkina Faso 3-0(25-10,25-22,25-21) in the quarter-finals on Wednesday to set up a semis showdown against Cameroon on Friday at the Methodist University Multipurpose Hall.

Cameroon beat Chad 3-1 to reach the last four.

Omollo, who plays for Kenya Ports Authority, said:

"We have shown and proven our intent this far. We are not leaving anything to chance. We will push to the end. The preliminary stage has shown that we are a good and united squad with very coordinated play. Cameroon is a good side but we hope to get the better of them."

Wafalme lost 3-1 to Cameroon in the Africa Nations Championship in Egypt last year.

On Thursday, Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, have a date with Gambia in one of the quarter-finals.

Malkia beat Algeria 3-0 on Tuesday night to top Pool "B" unbeaten and will face Gambia, who finished bottom in Pool "A".

On their way to the last eight, Malkia saw off Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria in straight sets.

Tunisia will battle Democratic Republic of Congo, hosts Ghana will play Algeria, while Egypt take on Nigeria in other quarter-final matches.

In the other results, it was the end of the road for Kenya women's hockey team, Blades, as they lost to Nigeria 1-0 at the Dome Borteyman yesterday.

The result means Blades will finish the Games third without a win, with Nigeria set to face Ghana in the final on Friday at the same venue.

Kenya, coached by Meshack Senge, lost to Ghana 3-1 in their opening match of the competition that has attracted three teams.