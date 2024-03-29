Ontere eyes continental glory with KPA

Former Kenyan international James Ontere believes he is ready to lead Kenya Ports Authority to glory in the African Clubs Championship in Cairo, Egypt, next month.

The annual competition will run from April 14-23.

Ontere, who took over from Sammy Mulinge mid-last year, believes he is now his own man and out of the shadow of the former KPA boss.

Mulinge left KPA for the Patriotic Army of Rwanda (APR), having been at the dockers since 2021, with Ontere serving as his assistant.

KPA, who are making a third appearance at the event, finished sixth in last year’s edition held in Tunisia.

"I have been a player in this club and for the national team. I then transitioned to be an assistant coach, a role I have served the best way I know how under coach Mulinge. Under his tutelage, I learned a lot from him. But now, I have the mantle and I know what is expected of me and the team at large. The team will be making its third appearance and it's time their presence was felt," said Ontere after yesterday's training at the KPA Makande Hall in Mombasa.

"The management has been supportive and it will be fulfilling if we return the favour. They have facilitated our residential training from March 16, a move that shows their commitment and we have no choice but to perform well and make them proud," he added.

KPA booked a place in the clubs championship after finishing second during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-off last October at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi.

KPA will be in the company of National League champions Kenya Prisons and Equity Bank, who will grace the event on an invitational basis.

Ontere also welcomed the arrival of reliable middle blocker Brian Kamonde and outside hitter Dennis Omolo, who were away with the Kenya men's team, Wafalme Stars, in the just-ended African Games in Accra, Ghana.

Kenya finished second behind winners Egypt in Accra.

Ontere said the presence of Kamonde and Omolo brings vast experience and exposure they have picked while on international duty.

"There are other players who are here from other clubs just to help us train and tighten our loose ends. The team is in high spirits and we can only hope for the best. All the departments are working in unison. We intend to travel to Nairobi next Wednesday to take part in the inaugural Kenya Pipeline @50 extravaganza set for next weekend. We will use the event as a build up ahead of the clubs championship before we fly out of the country on March 12 in time for the event," added Ontere.

Opposite hitter Joshua Kimaru and setter Mathias Kemboi, from the General Service Unit and Levis Ogutu (Kenya Forest Service) are the three players training with KPA.