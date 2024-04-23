KCB handed 'Chumba' boost ahead of African tourney

KCB Women's Volleyball Team captain Edith Wisa believes the presence of opposite Sharon Chepchumba in the team will add firepower as they depart for Cairo Wednesday morning for the African Volleyball Clubs Championship that serves off on Friday.

Speaking during the team's flag-off on Tuesday at the KCB Sports Club in Ruaraka, Wisa said they will be all out to reclaim the trophy they won during the 2022 edition in Tunisia.

"Chepchumba was not available during the last edition where we finished fifth. But now that she is available for selection and has recovered from the knee injury, her presence is not only a boost for the team but also an inspiration to the upcoming players," said Wisa.

Chepchumba missed last year's edition as she was in Greece playing for Club PAOK.

At the same time, setter Sheila Wabwile and middle blocker Elizabeth Miriana will make their debuts for the bankers at the championship that runs from April 25 to May 5.

Wabwile, a former Kwanthanze Secondary School player, wants to help the team perform well at the 10-day event.

"The best thing about Kwanthanze is that the coach (Justine Kigwari) encourages players to play two positions. I was a libero in Form One and Form Two before I switched to become a setter in Form Three. I'm happy that I took that route because in 2023 I was with Kenya Prisons during the Club Championship and so I believe it's a position I can excel in. I look up to Esther Mutinda, who is a national team setter and also a former Kwanthanze player," said Wabwile, 20.

Also present at the event were KCB Head of Corporate and Regular Affairs, Judith Sidi, who also doubles up as team Patron, KCB Women's Team Chairman Collins Odiwuor, KCB Team Manager Moses Kimani, Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) President Charles Nyaberi, KVF Deputy Treasurer Moses Mbuthia and KCB Technical Director Paul Bitok, who is also KVF Deputy President.

KCB coach Japheth Munala challenged the team to return the favour after KCB management supported the team during the preparations for the championship.

"This competition is more than just winning. It is about showing the continent what we can do as a club and a country, by extension. It is about learning and exposure, and I believe, as KCB, we are a strong team ready to take on our fellow competitors from across Africa. Last year, we clinched our first local tournament, and I believe it is time we extend our territory and reclaim the continental glory as well," said Sidi.

Last year's runners-up, Kenya Pipeline and former champions Kenya Prisons will also be in Cairo for the championship.

Pipeline will also leave on Friday morning aboard Egypt Air at 6:45am, while Kenya Prisons left the country Tuesday night at 10:30pm aboard an Emirates flight via Dubai.

KCB travelling squad

Edith Wisa, Mercy Moim, Lincy Jeruto, Esther Mutinda, Josephine Wafula, Sharleen Maywa, Miriam Musa, Belinda Barasa, Sheila Wabwile, Pauline Chemtai, Deborah Jesang, Elizabeth Mariana, Sharon Chepchumba and Juliana Namutira.