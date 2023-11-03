NSL: Leaders Mara Sugar out to compound Mulembe United's woes

Despite the rainy weather being experienced in the country, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has announced that all National Super League (NSL) fixtures will go on as planned this weekend with only a few changes on kick-off times.

FKF Communication Officer, Ken Okaka said several matches will kick-off earlier than usual due to heavy downpour currently being experienced in most parts of the country.

“Heavy rain continued in parts of the country since last weekend, forcing us to make some adjustments. The bad weather has already had an impact on several pitches that don’t drain properly when it rains so much,” said Okaka.

The match between struggling Mulembe United and leaders Mara Sugar will now kick off at 1pm on Saturday at Mumias Sports Complex instead of 3pm due to heavy rain in Kakamega County.

Okaka further stated that other matches affected include an encounter between Gusii FC and immediate former top tier side Mathare United that will now start at 1pm at Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho, adding that the federation will continue monitoring the situation in other venues scheduled to host lower leagues matches.

Third-placed Naivas FC from Nairobi have moved their home match to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos where they host neighbors Darajani Gogo from 1pm, while Mombasa Elite lock horns with neigbours Mombasa Stars in a Coast derby at Mbaraki Sports Club from 3pm.

On Sunday, second-placed Kisumu All Stars will travel to Vihiga County to face fifth-placed Luanda Villa in another fixture expected to pull crowds at Mumboha grounds.

Also known as Otenga, Kisumu All Stars will be attempting to end Luanda’s unbeaten record from 1pm where victory will lift the hosts to third on the log, depending on the results from other matches involving the top-five.

“We understand the technicality of this match, but the players are ready to make our home fans happy. Everyone is ready to play and we promise our fans to expect nothing, but a win at home because we want to maintain our unbeaten record,” said Luanda coach Tom Tera who played for AFC Leopards between 1995 and 1997.

Fixtures

Saturday

Kajiado FC v Rainbow (Ildamat Stadium, Kajiado, 3pm),

Mulembe United v Mara Sugar (Mumias Sports Complex, 1pm),

Gusii FC v Mathare United (Cardinal Otunga High School, Mosocho, 1pm),

Naivas v Darajani Gogo (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, 1pm),

Mombasa Elite v Mombasa Stars (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3pm).

Sunday

SS Assad v Nairobi United (Ukunda Shoground, 3pm),

Luanda Villa v Kisumu Allstars (Mumboha, 1pm),

Dimba Pariots v Kibera Black Stars (The Wolves Den, Oloooloitikosh, 3pm),

Vihiga Bullets v Silibwet Leons (Vapor grounds, Ngong, 4pm),