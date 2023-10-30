NSL: Kisumu All Stars joint top with Mara Sugar

Kisumu All Stars rose to second place in the National Super League standings following their 2-0 win over Mombasa Elite at Moi Stadium over the weekend.

The win took their tally to 14 points from seven matches, swapping positions with Naivas who have a match in hand.

The Lake basin side, also known as Otenga, are joint top with leaders Mara Sugar who have a better goal difference but remain unbeaten in five matches.

Elsewhere, immediate former Premier League side Mathare United registered their second win in a row, edging out SS Assad 1-0 at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi. They remain fourth on 13 points, one behind Naivas FC who have a match in hand.

Godfrey Ochieng scored the all-important goal for Mathare with 10 minutes left.

Newcomers Luanda Villa recorded a 1-0 away win over Kibera Black Stars in a tense battle at Vapor grounds in Nairobi. The win has pushed the Vihiga County outfit coached by Tom Tera to fifth place.

The former AFC Leopards striker said the recent results are giving him hope as he focuses on the upcoming matches, starting with Kisumu All Stars who visit them on Sunday at Mumboha grounds.

“We are focusing on our next match as we target one of the automatic promotion slots to the Kenyan Premier League KPL). I’m happy the players are playing according to the instructions and I thank them for remaining unbeaten as the league progresses,” said Tera.

In another encounter played at Mbaraki Sports Club, Mombasa Stars played out a 2-2 draw against a spirited Mully Children Family (MCF).

The home side, previously known as Coastal Heroes are sitting 10th on nine points, while MCF are bottom with four points.

Elsewhere, Rainbow FC further compounded struggling Vihiga Bullets’ woes when they hit them 3-1 at Vapor Grounds to leave them placed 13th on the log with paltry seven points.

Bullets were last season relegated from the topflight league together with Mathare United, but have found the going tough in the second tier.

Nairobi United kept their unbeaten record intact, beating Vihiga United also known as Mulembe United 2-1 at Kasarani Annex.

Meanwhile, Dimba Patriots FC have accused match officials of biased officiating after their 2-2 draw against Mara Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday.

“There is a clique of referees who are used to determine the outcome by making decisions to favour home teams. We should have gone home with three points were it not for poor officiating. I am disappointed!” said Dimba Patriots team manager Naftali Aseka.

Weekend results

Mathare United 1 SS Assad 0,

Nairobi United 2 Vihiga United 1,

Mara Sugar 2 Dimba Patriots 2,

Silibwet Leons 1 Kajiado FC 1,

Kibera Black Stars 0 Luanda Villa 1,

Kisumu All Stars 2 Mombasa Elite 0,

Darajani Gogo 2 Gusii FC 1,

Coastal Heroes 2 MCF 2,