Brothers, fathers, nephews: It is a family affair in Kenyan league

“My brother doesn’t favour me, I always work hard to be in the team,’’ says AFC Leopards midfielder Musa Oundo as his brother and coach Tom “Gaza” Juma laughs.

Nation Sport interviewed the two after the latest Mashemeji derby at Moi International sports Centre, Kasarani on October 7 that Gor Mahia won 2-0.

Juma, 47, was fired by Leopards after the loss and replaced by Czech Republic’s Tomas Trucha.

AFC Leopards coach Tom Juma during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Kenya Police at MISC, Kasarani on September 23, 2023. Leopards face bitter rivals Gor Mahia on October 7 at the same venue. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Oundo, 20, revealed he worked hard to make the team and did not seek any favours from his elder brother.

Oundo has so far featured in all the matches this season for AFC Leopards after rising through the ranks last season.

“Juma was very critical of me whenever I made any mistake. People thought he used me to force Mukangula to the bench but soon the role I played when given a chance convinced everyone that I deserved the position on merit,” said Oundo.

Juma, a former powerhouse midfielder of Harambee Stars concurs. “He has taken after me. What is key for him now is to be disciplined, work hard in training and take his chances.”

Oundo is among several sets of brothers plying their trade in the Premier League, many with parents who preceded them playing at this very top level of Kenyan club football.

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Kevin Amwayi celebrates scoring the opening goal during their Mozzart Bet Cup final against Tusker at Moi International Stadium, Kasarani on July 1, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

For instance, Kakamega Homeboyz’s influential winger Kevin Amwayi has been quietly building a sold reputation in Kenya’s top tier league.

What many may not know is that he is the son of former AFC Leopards star and Kenya international Fred Serenge, who also made a name with Harambee Stars. Serenge retired in 1997.

Amwayi was instrumental in Kakamega Homeboyz winning the MozzartBet Cup last season that saw them qualify to play in their first ever CAF Confederation Cup. He scored the lone goal in their 1-0 final win against Tusker.

AFC Leopards young striker Brian Yakhama took after his father Nick Yakhama who was a renowned KTM and Mumias Sugar attacking midfielder where he played from 1986 to 2001.

Gor Mahia defender Emery Bayisenge (left) vies with AFC Leopards forward Brian Yakhama during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 7, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The senior Yakhama was also an accomplished Harambee Stars player featuring for the national side between 1989 and 2000.

Incidentally, Yakhama also coached AFC Leopards, Vihiga United, Zoo Kericho, Chemelil Sugar, Western Stima and his now defunct former club Mumias Sugar. AFC Leopards winger Clifton Miheso is Yakhama’s nephew.

Yakhama is currently involved in nurturing talents via Elijah Lidonde Foundation in Kakamega.

“My son calls me after every game and we exchange notes. I want him to play for Harambee Stars, emerge as the league top scorer before playing professional football abroad,” said Yakhama.

Former Oserian player and coach Alphonce Maliachi has three sons in the FKF-PL -- FC Talanta’s Kevin Maliachi, Nzoia Sugar’s Victor Maliachi and the eldest Evans Maliachi of 2009 champions Sofapaka.

Maliachi senior never misses a chance to watch his sons play.

“I have 11 children who are all talented and can make a football team. I advise my boys because, as a former player, I watch them and understand the game well. If Kevin plays badly, I tell him and train him how to overlap and make quick runs. It is the same to the other two,” says Aphonce who serves as Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Commercial and Allied workers Naivasha Branch.

Alphonce, 71, played for Gilgil Railways between 1974 and 1975 and was one of the founders of Oserian FC that won the Kenyan title in 2002.

There is another trio of brothers in the league -- AFC Leopards attacker Jaffer Owiti and defender Aziz Okaka and Faraj Ominde of Ulinzi Stars.

Posta Rangers defender Elvis Osok (right) and teammate Dinken Mwema (left) vie for the ball with AFC Leopards forward Jaffari Owiti during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on December 17, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Owiti, 24, whose twin is Ominde, says playing in the same team with his older brother at Leopards is an inspiration. He says that, together with Okaka, they always watch their brother Ominde playing for Ulinzi Stars whenever their fixtures fall on different days.

“We go for prayers in the Mosque together though we live in different estates. In training we aspire to do our best. Our father usually calls to check on us and insist on discipline in anything we do,” offered Owiti.

Proud father of the football playing trio Hussein Okaka, who lives in Eldoret, reckons he may be holding a record.

“I think I’m one of the few parents who have three children playing in the top league. When these boys were young, I used to attend football matches with them while their mother was really against the idea. I insisted because I knew they had talent and would one day make me proud,” said Hussein, 55, who is now a technician at Rivatex.

But he also doubles as a coach of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital football team.

Hussein played for Leopards in 1986 before joining Rivatex the same year until 1992.

Gor Mahia midfielder Austin Odhiambo (second left) vies for the ball with Ulinzi Stars defender Brian Birgen (second right) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ulinzi Sports Complex on September 2, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Ulinzi Stars defender Brian Birgen is the son of the famous Joe Birgen who played for the KDF league side in the early1990s before serving as a team manager for a long time.