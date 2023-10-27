Nzoia vow to compound AFC Leopards woes at Sudi

Nzoia Sugar coach Godfrey Oduor ‘Solo’ has promised AFC Leopards they will return to Nairobi empty-handed after their Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County on Sunday.

The sugar millers face off with Ingwe on Sunday in a match that will be televised live by league broadcaster Azam from 4pm. Another clash that will be beamed live will be Muhoroni Youth against Murang’a Seal at Muhoroni Stadium on Saturday.

Muhoroni stadium was banned by the federation on October 11 from hosting Muhoroni’s next five home matches after crowd trouble in their 1-0 loss to KCB on October 9.

However, the club moved to the Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) and got orders stopping FKF from effecting the ban.

Defending champions Gor Mahia, the only unbeaten side in the league so far, face Bidco United on Saturday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Leaders Posta Rangers, who have amassed 16 points, one more than K'Ogalo, host Bandari at Kasarani Annex also on Saturday. Rangers suffered their first loss of the season after being beaten 3-1 by FC Talanta at Ruaraka Grounds last weekend.

Other high octane matches will see former champions Tusker taken on Sofapaka at Kenyatta Stadium on Saturday while league returnees Shabana will be at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata Barracks hoping to bag maximum points against Ulinzi Stars on Sunday.

Leopards versus Nzoia Sugar will be an interesting encounter given that the two sides are currently in the relegation zone. Last season, Leopards won the second leg 1-0 while the first leg ended in a barren draw.

While Leopards are 17th on four points from seven matches, an equally struggling Nzoia Sugar are 16th with five points. Former champions Sofapaka are at the bottom on four points but with an inferior goal difference.

Oduor, a former KCB and Harambee Starlets coach, said they are focused on winning to move out of the relegation zone and build confidence in his young squad. Nzoia Sugar’s only win this season was the 2-1 victory over Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in the league opener on August 26 at home.

“There are no points to pick here for AFC Leopards. We are no pushovers because it is this game we are targeting to help us have a turnaround in our results,” said Oduor.

The youthful coach took over Nzoia Sugar at the start of the season after former coach Salim Babu left and took up the assistant coach role at league side Kenya Police. Babu led Nzoia Sugar to an impressive fourth-place finish last season.

“These are young talented boys and with time they will catch up. It is not that we are playing badly, we have just been unlucky to score goals in matches. A win against Leopards will inject confidence as we face other opponents and climb up the table,” added Oduor.

Leopards' camp is currently in turmoil as Ingwe are yet to win a game this season and fans are increasingly growing impatient. A loss to Nzoia Sugar will pile more misery on new coach Tomas Trucha who will be in his second match in charge since taking over the reins from Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma.

After last weekend's 1-0 loss to Bandari, agitated Leopards fans gave the team a dress down and almost attacked individual players at Mbaraki Sports Ground in Mombasa.

Gor have never lost to Bidco United in the last six matches since the latter got promoted to the top flight in 2021.

After 1-0 loss to Gor Mahia, Tusker coach Robert Matano will be fighting to get back to winning ways against a rejuvenated Sofapaka who bagged their first win of the season last weekend.

Tusker sit in an unusual 12th position with eight points and are winless in the last three matches.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Sofapaka v Tusker (Kenyatta)

Posta Rangers v Bandari (Kasarani Annex)

Gor Mahia v Bidco United (Kasarani)

Kenya Police v FC Talanta (Police Sacco)

Muhoroni Youth v Murang’a Seal (Muhoroni, 4pm)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars v KCB (Kasarani Annex)

Ulinzi Stars v Shabana (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Kariobangi Sharks v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex)