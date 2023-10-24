Bandari official Twaha praises fans for their support

Bandari FC vice-chairman Twaha Mbarak has lauded the club’s fan base for rallying behind the team this season.

Based in Mombasa, the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League club has, alongside Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, and Shabana, emerged among the most supported teams in the top flight this term.

Nation Sport understands Sunday’s clash versus AFC Leopards at the Mbaraki Sports Club attracted close to 7000 fans.

Other home matches involving Bandari have attracted an average of 5000 fans, whilst a section of supporters has also travelled to cheer the team in away assignments, especially those in Nairobi.

“The fans have brought a new life into our matches. We are excited because most of them are the youth who have found a pass time activity to come and cheer their favourite team,” explained Bandari coach John Baraza

“We came up with initiatives to bring the fans to the stadium,” added Twaha.

“This is a corporate team and They (fans) are the 12th player. We engaged them, enticed them, did some roadshows in the town and around the estates, and offered them opportunities to associate with the team. Some of the supporters have formed branches and come up with welfare initiatives that include networking.”

Despite the cheerful fanbase, the club has made an average start to the campaign, winning three matches out of a possible seven, and is ranked eighth on the 18-team league standings with 10 points.

“We were not satisfied with the team’s start to the season and made some changes, bringing in John Baraza as head coach with Twahhir Muhhidin reverting to his earlier role as technical director. Our targets remain intact, we are gunning to bring continental football to the coast next season,” added Twaha.