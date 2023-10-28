FKF-PL: Leaders Rangers bounce back, Gor Mahia held

Posta Rangers Saturday moved three points clear at the summit of Football Kenya Federation Premier League log with a 2-0 win over struggling Bandari at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gor Mahia's unbeaten run continued after playing out to a barren draw against Bidco United. K’Ogalo had a poor game and had Bidco United converted the many chances they got in both halves, they would have emerged victorious.

At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Tusker edged out Sofapaka 1-0.

Back to the capital, star-studded Kenya Police under Croat Zdravko Logarusic had to come from behind to draw 1-1 with FC Talanta at Police Sacco Stadium.

At Kasarani Annex, Posta Rangers showed earlier intent of bouncing back from the shock 3-1 loss to FC Talanta last weekend. Their efforts bore fruit when Bernard Ondiek scored via a header from a corner kick in the 15th minute after poor defending by Bandari.

The mailmen were the hungrier of the two sides and went further ahead in the 40th minute when Bandari defender Andrew ‘Roma’ Juma deflected Jackson Macharia's strike into his own net.

“We were in total control of the game and would have bagged more goals. The league is still far from over and our focus is on the project. If we continue doing the basics, then we can have a good season,” said Posta Rangers coach John Kamau.

His opposite number John Baraza bemoaned a poor attack and said the loss was painful as the boys failed to replicate their fine show against AFC Leopards last weekend.

“We failed to use our chances in the first half, we could have levelled the scores. We will go back to training and rectify our mistakes but we need to work on our striking and defence. We conceded from a corner and that was due to poor defending,” said Baraza.

The win increased Rangers points tally to 19 points, three more than second-placed Gor Mahia.

At Kenyatta stadium, Eric Kapaito scored the lone goal for Tusker after being on the pitch for just a few minutes. It was the first win for Tusker in their last three matches.

At the Police Sacco Stadium, Logarusic failed to bag maximum points for the second match in a row. Lucas Weitere gave FC Talanta the lead in the 20th minute but Tyson Otieno levelled in the 32nd minute.

In Muhoroni, Dickson Raila's 15th minute goal for the hosts was canceled out by Murang’a Seal striker Eric Balecho 10 minutes later.

Saturday results

Gor Mahia 0 Bidco United 0

Posta Rangers 2 Bandari 0

Muhoroni Youth 1 Murang'a Seal 1

Police 1 FC Talanta 1