WPL: Vihiga Queens two good for Gaspo

Defending champions Vihiga Queens extended their unbeaten run this season after beating Gaspo Women 2-0 at Stima Club Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

It was Vihiga who managed to break the deadlock in the 81st minute, courtesy of a penalty converted by midfielder Janet Moraa Bundi after she had been brought down in the box.

Bundi sealed the win in stoppage time to complete her brace after being set up by substitute Providence Khasiala.

Following the win, Vihiga maintain top spot with 10 points from four matches. Gaspo, who have a game in hand, are ranked ninth with three points from as many matches.

In another thrilling match at the Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya Police Bullets thrashed Wadadia Women 3-1.

Winnie Gwatenda opened the scoring for Police in the 40th minute but Jackline Chesang' drew Wadadia level in the 48th minute.

In the 76th minute, midfielder Rebecca Okwaro, who had replaced winger Puren Alukwe in the 53rd minute, found the back of the net, giving Police the lead. Lydia Akoth settled the tie as a contest with a sumptuous freekick just outside the penalty area in the 87th minute.

In other matches on Sunday, Kibera Girls Soccer will look to build on their 2-1 win from last weekend when they face Ulinzi Starlets at The Wolves Den in Kajiado County.

The soldiers will miss the services of creative midfielder Cindy Ngairah, who received a straight red card against Nakuru City Queens last weekend at ASK Grounds in Nakuru.

Ulinzi coach Joseph Wambua says missing Ngairah is a big blow to the team.

“We will be facing a good side that has made a comeback to the league. Our aim is to get three points after the match, nothing more. Other players will now have to step up to take her position. It is sad that we will miss her services in this match and the next one against Kenya Police Bullets,” said Wambua.

Debutants Soccer Assassins will also be in action, taking on Zetech Sparks in a highly anticipated encounter at Mumboha Grounds in Luanda, Vihiga County.

Assassins striker Valarie Nekesa leads the top scorers chart with four goals from their league opener against Trans Nzoia Falcons.

Zetech under tactician Bernard Kitolo, will be aiming for a second away win after their 5-1 win over Trans Nzoia Falcons at Ndura Stadium in Kitale in their first league match.

"From the three league matches that we have played, it is evident that teams are prepared to compete. Our win against Nakuru was a big boost to the team. Arrival of Valari Kwoba and winger Ann Arusi from the national assignment, brought a positive impact to our team," said Kitolo.

Bungoma Queens will face off with struggling Trans Nzoia Falcons at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma County. Falcons will be without the services of coach Justine Okiring' who stepped down last weekend after the 5-0 loss to Assassins.

Saturday results

Kenya Police Bullets 3 Wadadia 1

Gaspo Women 0 Vihiga Queens 2

Sunday fixtures

Soccer Assassins v Zetech Sparks (Mumboha Grounds, Luanda 1.15pm)

Kibera Soccer Ladies v Ulinzi Starlets (The Wolves Den, Olooloitikosh 12pm)

Bungoma Queens v Trans Nzoia Falcons (Sudi Stadium, Bungoma 12pm)