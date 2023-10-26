NSL: Mara Sugar seek redemption against Dimba Patriots

After losing their unbeaten record to Mathare United last weekend, Mara Sugar will look to bounce back when they host Dimba Patriots in a National Super League encounter at Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday.

It will be the second match in charge for acting coach Godfrey Naibei who was on the touchline when Mara's unbeaten record was shattered by Mathare United who beat them 2-0 away in Nairobi.

Mara Sugar Technical Director, Boniface Ambani confirmed that Naibei will still be in charge this weekend on an interim capacity as the sugar millers shop for a head coach to take over from Francis Xavier who has left to deputise Ezekiel Akwana at Premier League side, Sofapaka FC.

“Many coaches applied after Xavier left, but we are conducting interviews for the few shortlisted, and the new coach should be known at the weekend,” said Ambani.

Fourth-placed Mathare United, under the tutelage of Leonard Odipo, will be out for back-to-back wins at Utalli grounds where they host SS Assad on Saturday.

Mara Sugar must avoid another defeat when they host Dimba Patriots if they want to remain at the helm of the second tier league. They are top on 13 points, same as Naivas who have an inferior goal difference.

“We have to bounce back from last weekend’s loss. We were not shaken by the beating in Nairobi, but we were only disappointed by the results. We want to play better this weekend, win and extend our lead at the top,” said Ambani.

Mara are expected to start with Eliud Emase in goal, attacking midfielder Reuben Mita who joined from Ulinzi Stars, team's top scorer Phillip Nyakwaka and defender Joseph Okwenda.

Dimba Patriots, who left Thursday for the South Rift trip will also be hoping to bounce back after they were beaten 2-1 by lowly ranked Silibwet Leons at Silibwet Stadium in Bomet County last weekend.

Speaking toNation Sport ahead of their weekend match, Dimba Patriots team manager, Naftali Aseka said team head coach Iddi Shikanda has prepared a team that will fight for everything.

“We had a rough outing last weekend, but we will try to bounce back when we face Mara Sugar in Awendo on Saturday,” said Aseka.

Shikanda, who has keeper Garvin Momanyi to depend on between the posts, is also expected to retain his first eleven that features stopper Marvin Ochieng and top midfielder Seth Lucheli among others.

In another match expected to be explosive, third-placed Kisumu All Stars host mid-table side Mombasa Elite at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

New Kibera Black Stars coach Moses Onyango said despite sharing spoils with Rainbow FC at Vapor Grounds in Kawangware last weekend, the players’ morale is high as they look to end Luanda Villa's unbeaten record when they host them at Vapor Grounds from 2pm on Sunday.

Onyango is assisted by former international Noah Abich, while Phillip Odhiambo is the goalkeeper trainer.

Black Stars parted ways with the entire technical bench led by Samuel Njuguna. Also sacked was his assistant Said Mohammed and goalkeeper trainer Charles Abwodha.

Fixtures

Saturday

Silibwet Leons v Kajiado FC (Silibwet Stadium, 1pm),

Kisumu All Stars v Mombasa Elite (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3pm),

Mara Sugar v Dimba Patriots (Awendo Stadium, 1pm),

Nairobi United v Vihiga United (Awendo Gren Stadium, 3pm),

Mathare United v SS Assad (Utalii Grounds, 1pm).

Sunday

Coastal Heroes v MCF (Mbaraki Sports Club, 3pm),

Migori Youth v Naivas (Awendo Green Stadium, 1pm),

Darajani Gogo v Gusii (Hope Centre, 3pm),

Kibera Black Stars v Luanda Villa (Vapor grounds, 2pm),