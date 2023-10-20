NSL: Mara Sugar face stern Mathare United test

Mara Sugar will look to continue their winning streak when they take on Mathare United at Utalii grounds on Saturday as the National Super League (NSL) enters round six this weekend.

The Narok County outfit thrashed Vihiga Bullets 5-0 last weekend to go top of the league standings while Mathare United lost 3-1 to Mombasa Stars at the coast.

The sugar millers have 13 points, drawn from four wins and a draw, same as Naivas, who are second due to an inferior goal difference.

Hosts Mathare United are currently ranked 11th with seven points from four matches.

Under the tutelage of Leonard Odipo, the Nairobi-based side will be looking for a win to revive their hopes of a quick return to the topflight league after they were relegated last season together with struggling Vihiga Bullets.

At his disposal, Odipo has among others striker Timothy Otieno, who has previously played for Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers and former international midfielder Elly Asieche who also played for Sofapaka before.

Mara Sugar coach Francis Xavier said he expects a tough match against the Slum Boys.

“Mathare is among the best sides in the league today. Despite having dropped from the top league, they managed to retain a few top players to reinforce the squad and so far they’ve played well apart from their first loss in Mombasa. It will be a crucial assignment at Utalii but we are prepared to face them head on,” said Xavier who also captained AFC Leopards during his hey days.

Second-placed Naivas FC travel to Kisii County to take on Gusii FC at Cardinal Otunga High School on Sunday, while eighth-placed Luanda Villa will be at Mumboha Grounds to welcome Kajiado FC currently placed fourth.

Mombasa Elite and Kisumu All Stars, also in top five will be in action on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Mombasa Elite will be at Mbaraki Sports Club to entertain visiting Darajani Gogo, while Kisumu All Stars will be on the road to face MCF at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

Fixtures (all matches at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Luanda Villa v Kajiado (Mumboha Grounds, 1pm),

Vihiga Bullets v Coastal Heroes (Mumias Sports Complex),

Mombasa Elite v Darajani Gogo (Mbaraki Sports Club),

Migori Youth v Nairobi United (Homabay Stadium),

Gusii FC v Naivas (Cardinal Otunga High School),

Mathare United v Mara Sugar (Utalli Grounds).

Sunday

Kibera Black Stars v Rainbow (Vapor Grounds, Nairobi),

MCF v Kisumu All Stars (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos),