NSL: Mara Sugar win big to go top

Mara Sugar have dislodged Naivas from the summit of National Super League (NSL).

Both teams registered wins over their opponents at the weekend as the second tier league entered round five.

The sugar millers, who have 13 points from five games, thrashed visiting Vihiga Bullets 5-0 at Green Stadium in Awendo to move to the top of the standings on goal difference, while Naivas also on 13 points, edged SS Assad 1-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to remain in the top two race.

“We are focusing on our next match as we target one of the automatic promotion slots to the Kenyan Premier League (KPL). Lack of experience cost us last season when we missed out after finishing fourth behind Migori Youth, Murang’a Seal and league winners Shabana FC. But after signing few players the team has improved a lot,” said Mara Sugar coach Francis Xavier.

He added: “At Awendo, we dominated the game from kick-off to the final whistle. I’m happy everybody worked hard, playing according to the instructions, and I thank them for the big win.”

Elsewhere, Nairobi United were forced to a 1-1 by visiting Silibwet Leons in closely contested match at Utalii Grounds on Sunday.

The first half ended in a goalless draw before Domnic Akumai put Silibwet ahead in the 51st minute.

Nairobi United leveled matters in the 55th minute through Brian Lusamukha. Former Premier League (KPL) side Mathare United tasted defeat for the first time when they were thrashed 3-1 by hosts Mombasa Stars, formerly Coastal Heroes at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Vihiga United, now going by the name Mulembe United were defeated 1-0 at home in Mumias by visiting Mombasa Elite who scored the all-important goal through Daniel Odhiambo in the 47th minute.

In another duel played at Kasarani Annex, Ismail Keita scored for Migori Youth after connecting a dangerous cross from Mark Ochieng to edge hosts Rainbow FC, while Kajiado hit Gusii 3-1 at Ildamat in Kajiado County.

The victors scored through Kelvin Kamande, Joseph Luchenga and Dennis Mabea in the 27th, 31st and 55th minutes respectively. Joshua Ratemo reduced the damage for the victors when he rose highest to score in the 67th minute.

Francis Nambute scored in the 31st minute in Machakos to help second-placed Naivas edge out SS Assad 1-0.

In Kisumu, Nelson Amunga and Steve Brian were on target for Kisumu All Stars who recorded a slim 2-1 win over Kibera Black Stars who replied through John Njoroge.

Visiting Luanda Villa played to a 0-0 draw with Dimba Patriots at Wolves Den Olloolotikosh in Kajiado County.

Weekend results

Rainbow 0 Migori 1,

Kajiado 3 Gusii 1,

Mombasa Stars 3 Mathare United 1,

Vihiga United 0 Mombasa Elite 1,

Nairobi United 1 Silibwet Leons 1,

Naivas 1 SS Assad 0,

Dimba Patriots 0 Luanda Villa 0,

Kisumu All Stars 2 Kibera Black Stars 1,

Mara Sugar 5 Vihiga Bullets 0,