NSL: Mara Sugar's sweet display fires them top

Mara Sugar on Sunday cruised to the helm of the National Super League (NSL) with an emphatic 5-0 thumping of Vihiga Bullets at Awendo Stadium in Migori County.

Naivas, who have been leading the log in the past four rounds, bagged a slim 1-0 win over SS Assad at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, host Kisumu All Stars entertained fans with a good display as they edged out visiting Kibera Black Stars 2-1.

The other two matches played on Saturday ended in barren draws. Dimba Patriots and Luanda Villa shared spoils at Wolves Den Oloolotikosh in Kajiado while Darajani Gogo were wasteful against visiting Muli Children Family (MCF) at Hope Center, Kawangware.

In Migori, striker Reuben Mita bagged a hatrick while Samuel Odaro and Philemon Nyakwaka added the extras for Mara Sugar.

Under the tutelage of former AFC Leopards tactician Francis Xavier, Mara Sugar have 13 points after five rounds.

Naivas' slim win over SS Assad also saw them hit 13 points but they have an inferior goal difference compared to Mara Sugar. Their lone goal at Kenyatta Stadium was netted by Francis Nambute in the 32nd minute.

Nelson Amunga and Brian Steve were on target for All Stars while the visitors replied through John Njoroge. The Kisumu-based side are third on 10 points after five matches.

Saturday results

Naivas 1 SS Assad 0

Dimba Patriots 0 Luanda Villa 0

Kisumu All Stars 2 Kibera Black Stars 1

Mara Sugar 5 Vihiga Bullets 0