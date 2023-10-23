NSL: Mathare burst Mara Sugar's bubble

Mara Sugar and Naivas saw their unbeaten records shattered at the weekend as the National Super League (NSL) entered round six.

Mathare United stormed into the top four as they bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 win over Mara Sugar at home.

Following the weekend action, Luanda Villa and Nairobi United currently placed 10th and 11th are the only unbeaten sides in the second tier championship comprising 20 teams.

Mara Sugar, who were unbeaten under the tutelage of former Kenyan international Francis Xavier, were under acting coach Godfrey Naibei when they received their first defeat of the season at Utalii grounds.

Xavier, who parted ways with the sugar millers has since joined Sofapaka as an assistant coach to Ezekiel Akwana who recently replaced Francis Haringingo.

At Utalii grounds, Mara Sugar held the hosts to a barren draw in the first half before Pascal Ogweno headed in the opener in the 56th minute. Tony Odhiambo added the second goal via a penalty with three minutes left.

It was a positive result for the Slum boys after they were thrashed 3-0 by Mombasa Stars in their previous fixture in Mombasa.

Coach Leonard Odipo hailed his players for bouncing back from the Mombasa upset.

“It was important to win this match to revive our target of a quick return to the Premier League. The players played some wonderful football and worked hard for the win,” he said.

His Mara Sugar counterpart, Naibei said: "To come out with a win against a strong team like Mathare away in Nairobi is not easy, but we showed our strength as a team. We hope to play much better in the next match at home against Dimba Patriots.”

Second-placed Naivas winning run came to an end when they suffered a 2-0 loss to hosts Gusii FC at Cardinal Otunga High School in Kisii, but remained joint top of the league with leaders Mara Sugar on 13 points.

Kisumu All Stars, who drew 0-0 with bottom placed Mully Children Family (MCF) in Machakos are third on 10 points, same as fourth-placed Mathare and the much improved SS Assad occupying position five.

Traveling Nairobi United forced Migori Youth to a 1-1 draw at Homa bay Stadium, but remained in mid-table.

Elsewhere, Vihiga Bullets, coached by George Owoko outclassed Mombasa Elite trouncing them 4-1 at Mumias Sports Complex to move away from the relegation zone up to position 13.

Owoko, who had previously suffered a 5-0 defeat to Mara Sugar, hailed their weekend performance as ‘absolutely fantastic’.

MCF, Vihiga United and Silibwet Leons remain in the thick of the relegation battle, occupying the last three positions respectively.

Weekend results

Mombasa Elite 0 Darajani Gogo 1,

Migori Youth 1 Nairobi United 1,

Gusii FC 2 Naivas 0,

Mathare United 2 Mara Sugar 0,

Kibera Black Stars 1 Rainbow 1,

MCF 0 Kisumu All Stars 0,

SS Assad 2 Vihiga United 1,

Vihiga Bullets 4 Coastal Heroes 1,