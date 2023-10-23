Trucha calls out 'Doubting Tomases' at AFC Leopards, urges patience

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has called for patience as he seeks to turn around the club's fortunes in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

His sentiments comes after Leopards lost 1-0 to Bandari on Sunday at Mbaraki Sports Ground in Mombasa in what was his first match in charge since taking from Tom Juma.

His predecessor, Juma was fired by the club after a series of poor results in the six matches he was in charge.

Angry Leopards fans gave the players a dress down after the Bandari game and even threatened to burn the team bus.

Leopards are yet to win a game this season and have amassed only four points, same as Sofapaka but have a superior goal difference.

They sit 17th while Sofapaka are at the bottom. Under former coach Juma, Ingwe had scored only three goals and concede seven.

"To see some fans attacking their own players verbally and almost getting physical even though they gave their best is hurtful," said Trucha in a statement posted on the club website on Monday.

"I came back to AFC because it’s time to help, and I know we will push our players to win the games, but for now, we should all stay together and support each other. Negativity, threats, attacks, doubts, and insults will never help our Ingwe family come back to its glory days," added Trucha who is in his second stint at the club.

Despite the loss to Bandari, the Croat, believes the future is bright and is banking on his young squad to rise to the occasion in the coming matches.

He said defensive errors cost the team against Bandari but with more effort things will get better.

"It was a tough game and the mistake we made in the second half cost us. It is football, we have a young team and it would have been fair if we drew," said Trucha.

"Next game we will be better and put focus. We deployed defensive tactics and our young defender who made a mistake is full of guilt and we need to support him. I can't kill him," he added.

Leopards recorded identical barren draws against FC Talanta and Muhoroni Youth on August 27 and September 16. The Big Cats also settled for 1-1 and 2-2 draws against Shabana and Kenya Police respectively on October 1 and September 23.

Ingwe lost 2-0 to Gor Mahia in the Mashemeji derby on October 7 and 1-0 to KCB on September 1 respectively.

Leopards' next match is against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma this weekend.

Leopards fans caucus chairman Frank Imbenzi also called on tolerance from the fans saying they should desist from attacking players, threatening to burn the bus or even deflating its tyres.

As Leopards wander in the relegation zone, their rivals Gor Mahia are on top form.

K'Ogalo beat Tusker 1-0 in a tough clash at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday to cut Posta Rangers' lead at the top to just a point.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala continued his impressive performance in the league after bagging his seventh goal of the season against Tusker.

Rangers lost 3-1 to FC Talanta at Ruaraka Grounds but remained top with 16 points, one ahead of Gor after seven rounds of matches.

After getting his first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Police on Saturday, Sofapaka coach Ezekiel Akwana is confident they are now past their rough patch in the league.

"We are now focused on building on this to get positive results. It has injected confidence in the squad," said Akwana.

Batoto ba Mungu, 2009 league champions handed Croat Zdravko Logarusic his first defeat since taking over at Police three weeks ago.

Nzoia Sugar Secretary General Tony Fungututi told Nation Sport that they still have faith coach Godfrey Oduor 'Solo' will turn around the performance of the team despite a poor start to the season.

"We have young players who have never featured in the league before but the coach has been given a target and he has assured us things will change," said Fungututi.