Matano: I’m still the coach and going nowhere

The relationship between Tusker’s coach Robert Matano and the club’s chairman Charles Gacheru continues to be a mystery.

On Sunday, 10-man Tusker lost 1-0 to defending champions Gor Mahia in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match held at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani in Nairobi.

Defender Mike Kibwage was sent off in the 84th minute for a dangerous tackle on Benson Omala. The loss was Tusker’s third of the season in what is turning out to be a nightmare start of the season for the 13-time champions.

Much of the pre-match talk was dominated around Matano losing his job had Tusker lost the match.

And when centre referee Meshack Kobilo blew the final whistle yesterday, confirming Gor’s win courtesy of Omala's controversial goal in the 21st minute, his seventh of the season, the expectation was that Matano would be shown the door. Omala looked to have been offside when he was teed up for the goal by Patrick Sibomana.

However, in what has become a recurring theme between Tusker and Matano, Gacheru appeared to have made a U-turn on his decision to sack the veteran who has won three titles with Tusker.

Gacheru singled out the team’s improved performance against the defending champions as a sign of good things to come.

“Excellent performance by Tusker. Yes, it is a disappointing loss and indeed a disappointing start to the season, but today we saw Robert Matano’s boys come alive,” said the chairman.

“Coach Matano has firm instructions to regroup, rebuild and turn the team’s fortunes around. Better results are not negotiable.

“I’m still the coach and going nowhere. The work continues,” said Matano after the match in an interview with Azam TV.

Last Tuesday, a tough-talking Gacheru had vowed to sack Matano and even went ahead to give him the clash against Gor game as an ultimatum.

"Matano and the entire technical bench have to beat Gor Mahia this weekend. They will leave the club in case of a draw or a loss. They will be fired," said Gacheru then.

But Matano fired back on Friday, daring the club’s management to sack him immediately, saying he does not work with ultimatums.

“I don’t work with ultimatums; I don’t fear being sacked. He can do it even now. What will he do to me if I decide to leave before Sunday?” posed the veteran coach.

Tusker will next visit Sofapaka before welcoming Ulinzi Stars and then travelling to newcomers Murang’a Seal.

The brewers are placed 12th on the table with eight points, a massive eight behind leaders Posta Rangers.

The goal was Omala’s seventh of the season. Gor coach Johnathan McKinstry heaped praise on the striker.

"If he was a Ugandan and I was still the coach of the national team, I would have called him," said McKinstry.

"Benson is a top striker and maybe he can just work under me. A national team coach has the prerogative of deciding on the players to call and maybe his time will come."

In other matches held yesterday, ex-Harambee Stars player John Baraza made a perfect start as Bandari’s coach by guiding the dockers to a 1-0 win over troubled AFC Leopards at Mbaraki Grounds in Mombasa.

The well-attended match was also the first that Croat Thomas Trucha took charge of as Leopards coach since his return to the den on October 14.He replaced Tom Juma, who was shown the door after a string of poor results.

Baraza replaced Twahir Muhiddin who also parted ways with Bandari due to poor performance.

Shabana battled to a 2-2 draw with Nairobi City Stars at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay, while visitors Kakamega Homeboyz edged-out Nzoia Sugar by a solitary goal at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.