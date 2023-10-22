Gor Mahia down Tusker to pile more misery on Matano

Defending champions Gor Mahia on Sunday beat 10 man Tusker by a solitary goal in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match staged at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Red hot striker Benson Omala netted the lone goal in the first half as K'Ogalo took their points tally in the league to 15. This was Omala's seventh goal of the season though he appeared to be in an offside position when he received the ball from Burundian Patrick Sibomana.

The win was crucial for Gor as it saw them reduce Posta Rangers lead at the table by just a point and also preserved their record as the only unbeaten side in the league. Rangers, who have 16 points, suffered a shock 3-1 loss to FC Talanta at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Gor dominated the game and squandered three clear chances which would have nailed the game in their favour.

Tusker's Eugene Asike (left) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia's Patrick Sibomana during their Football Kenya Federaton Premier League match at Kasarani Stadium on October 22, 2023. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

On the other hand, Tusker received a major setback in the game when defender Mike Kibwage was sent off in the 84th minute for a foul on Omala who was clear on goal.

Despite the loss, Tusker coach Robert Matano said he is not going anywhere despite the club management having given him an ultimatum to win the clash or get sacked.

"I'm still the coach and I am not going nowhere. The work continues," said Matano after the match in an interview with Azam TV.

Matano dressed in a suit cut a dejected look after the interview as he walked to the team's dressing room with Gor fans jeering him.

Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry was however elated with the win but said his team missed good chances to win by a bigger margin.

The Irish coach said Omala's didn't score from an offside position and also said the striker is ripe for national team call up.

"If he was a Ugandan and I was still the coach of the national team, I would have called him," said McKinstry.