Sack me now, Matano dares Tusker ahead of Gor Mahia showdown

Tusker coach Robert Matano has come out guns blazing, saying he does not fear the sack ahead of Sunday's crunch Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia.

The experienced coach was reacting to the sentiments of the club chairman, Charles Gacheru, who said on Tuesday the technical bench would only remain if they beat Gor Mahia.

"Matano and the entire technical bench have to beat Gor Mahia this weekend. They will leave the club in case of a draw or loss," said Gacheru said on Tuesday.

The match will be played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Stadium, on Sunday from 4pm.

“This is Robert Matano. I am Robert Matano. This is Robert Matano. I do not succumb to threats,” the experienced coach charged.

“I don’t work with ultimatums. I don’t fear being sacked. He can do it even now. What will he do to me if I decide to leave before Sunday?” an angry Matano posed.

Matano, 59, claimed he has gone through enough frustration at the club, and even if they are to part ways, then so be it because it will not be the end of his coaching career.

“After winning the league in 2021, I was given a six-month contract. At the start of last season, I was given a two-month contract because my performance was being assessed again. This season, I am being given ultimatums again?"

He wondered what would happen if Tusker beat Gor Mahia and then lose the matches that follow, if that was the only game that would save his job.

Matano said that in the past three years, Tusker have started the league slowly but ended up gaining their footing and winning the title or even challenging it to the last match.

“The league has just started and it is a marathon. Why am I being threatened? I can even decide to leave because I’m not in that category of people who work under threats. Matano has left Tusker before and even if it happens this time, it wouldn’t be strange,” added Matano, winner of three league titles with the Brewers in two different stints.

He, however, said the new players signed by the club have not gelled, which is the reason behind their unconvincing performance, but remained confident that the team will improve.

Tusker have collected eight points from six rounds of matches and are seventh on the FKF-PL log.

Posta Rangers lead the log on 16 points, four more than second-placed Gor Mahia.