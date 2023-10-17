Win or burst: Tusker give Robert Matano ultimatum

Under-fire Tusker coach Robert Matano will only have one last chance to save his job.

This weekend's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match against defending champions Gor Mahia will determine the fate of the veteran tactician.

The match will be at Nyayo National Stadium from 3pm.

"Matano and the entire technical bench have to beat Gor Mahia this weekend. They will leave the club in case of a draw or loss," said Tusker chairman Charles Gacheru.

Tusker have collected eight points from six matches and are seventh on the FKF-PL standings.

Posta Rangers lead the log on 16 points, four more than second-placed Gor Mahia.

Matano is yet to beat Gor Mahia under Johnathan McKinstry in their two meetings, with K'Ogalo winning the first leg of last season 2-1. The two teams drew 0-0 in the second leg.

But Matano holds the advantage over Gor Mahia in the last six league meetings.

Tusker have won three, Gor once, while two matches have ended in draws.

Before the international break, Matano was on the receiving end Tusker fans after their shock 1-0 loss to Shabana at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The veteran coach told the fans tpo face the players, who were on the pitch, rather than blame him for the loss.

“Which position did I play? I’m talking to you. Listen to me, talk to those players,” Matano said.

Matano rejoined Tusker in April 2018, replacing Ugandan Sam Timbe.

He also served as Tusker coach for the first time between 2012-2013.

He has won three league titles with the Brewers in 2012, 2021 and 2022.