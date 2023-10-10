AFC Leopards fire Tom Juma, set to appoint Czech as new coach

AFC Leopards are expected to announce former coach Tomas Trucha as their new head coach, Nation Sport has learnt.

This follows the dismissal of Tom Juma after a horrendous start to the 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) where Leopards remain winless in six matches.

Trucha, 51, coached Leopards briefly in December 2020 before leaving the den under unclear circumstances.

The Uefa Pro license holder has coached in Czech Republic, South Africa, Botswana and Malaysia.

Leopards Secretary General Gilbert Andugu on Monday said the club will make changes to the technical bench, but remained tight-lipped on who they will hire as head coach.

Juma has been under fire from the club’s supporters due to the team’s poor performance.

He had replaced Belgian Patrick Aussems, who turned down a contract extension with the club at the end of last season.

Leoaprds are placed 17th with four points, a massive 12 behind leaders Posta Rangers. They have lost to KCB (1-0) and Gor Mahia (2-0). They have drawn with FC Talanta (0-0), Muhoroni Youth (0-0), Kenya Police (2-2) and Shabana (1-1).

Irked by the poor performance, the club’s vocal fan base has been baying for his blood, with several attempts to assault him after matches reported.

Leopards' 2-0 loss to eternal rivals Gor Mahia on Saturday at Kasarani was the final match Juma handled.

Speaking after the loss, Juma tipped the 12-time champions to turn things around.

"The only thing we can do is to be positive and work and turn around this situation. We can’t dwell on the negative, the team has been progressing well, we signed about 15 players and it takes time for them to pick and start performing well,” he said.

Speaking to Nation Sport on Monday, Juma said he is still Leopards coach since he has not received any communication from the club regarding his sacking.

But Nation Sport has established that Juma was informed by Leopards top brass on Sunday evening that he will no longer be the head coach at the den. Nation Sport has also learnt that Juma bade farewell to the players on Monday evening, in the club's official WhatsApp group before exiting the group.

Juma becomes the third coach in the FKF-PL to be shown the door this season after Christian Harigingo (Sofapaka) and Francis Baraza (Kenya Police).

Nation Sport also understands that Bandari have also parted ways with veteran coach Twahir Muhiddin after the club's 2-0 loss to Bidco United at Kasarani Annex on Monday afternoon.