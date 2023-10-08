Leopards and Tusker feel the heat as Gor, Shabana rejoice

Tusker FC’s coach Robert Matano and his AFC Leopards counterpart Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma are already feeling the heat just six matches into 2023/24 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season as Shabana tactician Sammy Okoth got a timely reprieve after his team registered the first win of the season.

On Saturday, Juma conceded that he is under pressure after Leopards lost 2-0 to Gor Mahia in ‘Mashemeji’ derby at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

After six rounds of matches, Leopards are second from bottom with a paltry four points. Apart from the crowd trouble after Mashemeji derby, Juma was on the receiving end after a 2-2 against Kenya Police on September 23, a barren draw against Muhoroni Youth on September 16 and 1-0 loss to KCB on September 1.

“With such results, it is not easy for a team like AFC Leopards which has many fans. The only thing we can continue to do is to work. I’m already feeling the pressure but I believe things will change though I don’t know how long it will take,” Juma told Nation Sport.

Despite a string of poor results, the 48-year-old former Kenyan international received the backing of the club’s leadership, though fans have booed him in the last four matches.

After the loss to Gor, angry Leopard fans deflated the tyres of their team bus, and also lashed out at the players and the management, saying they will not stomach poor results.

The going is also not easy for Matano, a veteran coach who has won four league trophies with Tusker. A handful of brewers fans confronted him after the 1-0 loss to Shabana at Kasarani on Friday, demanding he tells them what is wrong with the team.

“Tell us about this game which you have lost. You have just given Shabana its first win in the league. Why?” a fan asked Matano as others demanded answers following the loss.

The veteran coach however took on the fans, asking them to direct the questions at the players who were on the pitch. The fans insisted that Matano was the problem, not the players.

“Which position did I play? I’m talking to you. Listen to me, talk to those players,” an angry Matano said as the fans jeered at him. Shabana coach Sammy Okoth praised his players for the victory.

“This win now eases pressure on us. Beating a team like Tusker is no mean feat. We have started to pick up though the international break may affect our momentum. With courage and experience, we shall do well in the league,” said Okoth.

The FKF-PL continues today, with Muhoroni Youth hosting KCB at Muhoroni Stadium, while struggling Bandari welcome Bidco United at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

Monday fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Muhoroni Youth v KCB (Muhoroni Stadium)