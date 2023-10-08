Gor Mahia prodigy Onyango looks to cement place in Harambee Stars squad

Gor Mahia right back Rooney Onyango has promised to replicate his performance at club level to the national team as he wants to be a regular in Harambee Stars ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers and 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Onyango on Sunday received his maiden call up to Harambee Stars ahead of a friendly match against 2018 World Cup host Russia on October 16.

This was just a day after his solid performance in the Mashemeji derby against AFC Leopards which Gor won 2-0.

A section of Harambee Stars players will leave Kenya for Turkey on Monday while others on Tuesday. The match will be staged at Mardan Sports Complex in the capital city of Antalya.

Russia have been staging their matches in Asia and the decision to play Kenya in Turkey may be due to the security situation in the country with the war with Ukraine still on.

Apart from Onyango, the only other new face in the 22-man squad is Vincent Harper who plies his trade with Exeter City which participates in Football League One in England.

Harambee Stars will be using the friendly match, which falls on the 10-day Fifa international break to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers which kick off next month.

Kenya will be away to Gabon in their first Group 'F' match on November 13. African giants, Cote d'Ivoire, Gambia, Seychelles and Burundi are also in the group.

Kenya lost 1-0 to South Sudan and beat 2022 World Cup host Qatar 2-1 on September 12 and September 7 respectively in the last two friendly matches. According to the latest Fifa rankings, Russia are ranked position 39 while Kenya is number 109.

Onyango, 22, said his focus will be maintaining his form so that he can achieve his dream of playing in Afcon which Kenya earned a right to co-host with her neighbours Uganda and Tanzania. He is also eyeing a slot in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“It is a dream come true to don the national team colours. I’m very happy to be chosen to represent my country because it is not only an honour but also a sign of progress in my football career,” Onyango told Nation Sport.

“Currently I’m in good form for my club and playing well but I have now to replicate this performance in the national team. If I get a chance to play against Russia and also in the qualifiers, I will give it my all,” he added.

The Passenga High School alumnus has started in all the six matches Gor have played this season. He has clocked 90 minutes in five of them apart from the season opener against Sofapaka where he was withdrawn in the 80th minute as the two sides battled to a barren draw at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

“Kenya will be hosting Afcon in 2027 and I will be 25 years old by then. As a footballer, my aim is to play in these tournaments but that can only come if I maintain my form and become a regular in the national team in the qualifiers. That is my focus as I also help Gor to win titles,” he added.

At Gor Mahia, Onyango’s performance has seen the club captain Philemon Otieno relegated to the bench and the youngster is not ready to relinquish his position to the veteran any time soon.

“Rooney is in his best form and that is why Philemon is not playing. It is not an easy decision to give Philemon a chance when Rooney is doing well in that position but both players are good for us,” said Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry in a post-match presser after the derby on Saturday.

Onyango won the National Secondary School Game title with Passenga High School in 2015 in Machakos before settling second in 2017.

Harambee Stars striker John Avire, Tusker’s duo of John Mwangi and John Njuguna and KCB’S Francis Kahiro were among the players who led Passenga to nationals glory back then.